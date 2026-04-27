GameStop’s Secret Lifeline: The Covert Bitcoin Strategy Saving the Original Meme Stock

These days, you might still come across a GameStop in a suburban Texas strip mall, complete with buzzing fluorescent lights, a pyramid of used PS4 cases in the window, and precisely one teenager hanging around the trade-in counter. The shop is open. The foot traffic is a recollection. Nevertheless, the company that owns it has more cash and marketable securities than most mid-cap tech companies could ever hope for—roughly nine billion dollars. The true story of what Ryan Cohen is creating lies somewhere in that odd void.

GameStop is a retail turnaround, according to the official version presented in SEC filings and shortened earnings calls. The unofficial version is far more bizarre and likely more accurate. It started making the rounds on Reddit in February 2025 after Cohen shared a happy photo of himself with Michael Saylor. As a real video game retailer, GameStop is being quietly shut down. Something more akin to a closed-end Bitcoin fund dressed in a physical setting is being constructed in its place.

Company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) CEO Ryan Cohen, Chairman and CEO since 2023 Headquarters Grapevine, Texas, United States Cash on balance sheet (early 2025) ~$4.8 billion First Bitcoin purchase disclosed 4,710 BTC for roughly $513 million in May 2025 Strategy template followed Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the largest corporate BTC holder Capital raise to fund crypto $1.3 billion 5-year convertible notes, March 2025 Stock reaction (announcement day) +11.7% on news; –23% the following day on the convertible offering Latest fiscal year cash & marketable securities About $9.0 billion at year-end Original meme moment January 2021 short squeeze — peak intraday near $500 (pre-split)

The story is partially told by the numbers. The board unanimously decided to include Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in March 2025. The business revealed two months later that it had spent $513 million on 4,710 coins. GameStop floated $1.3 billion in convertible notes to finance the move. Saylor himself made this structure famous at MicroStrategy, where it turned a dormant software company into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. There is no subtlety to the mechanics. Take out a cheap loan, purchase Bitcoin, and allow the market to determine the equity’s value at a multiple of the underlying coin pile. Do it again.

This might work. The value of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings is currently about doubled. GameStop was trading at more than two and a half times its cash even after the Bitcoin announcements, indicating that the market is already pricing in the same kind of premium. Listening to retail investors discuss GME on Discord servers and X spaces gives me the impression that the meme-stock energy never truly vanished—it simply took on new forms. A profitable retailer is not what the group pushing GameStop to $500 per share in January 2021 really wants. They’re looking for a car. Regardless of what you think of him, Cohen has at last given them one.

Bitcoin Strategy Saving the Original Meme Stock

Just as important as the math is the cultural component. Nothing about pet-food logistics suggested that Cohen would eventually run a Bitcoin treasury company, and he built Chewy by being patient and oddly stubborn about customer service. However, he has the most devoted shareholder base in contemporary American capitalism thanks to the meme-stock scandal. Hedge funds were humiliated. Congress was dragged in front of Robinhood. A film titled Dumb Money was produced. The base made it through it all. The easiest route is to ask that base to hold a stock that is partially backed by Bitcoin.

Anyone who is willing to squint can see the dangers. The price fluctuations of Bitcoin are real; it fell from over $112,000 in May 2025 to much lower levels in the months that followed, then rose once more before falling once more. Until the equity stops cooperating, convertible notes are inexpensive money. Additionally, the underlying retail industry continues to contract, with full-year sales dropping from $3.82 billion to $3.63 billion and dozens of stores in cities like Phoenix, Manchester, and Cologne quietly closing. As this develops, it’s difficult not to question if Cohen has purchased a lifeline or merely a longer rope.

However, the clever thing about it is that no one has to make a decision. The cash pile compounds and the equity rerates as a crypto proxy if Bitcoin continues to rise. It’s okay if retail recovers. If it doesn’t, the brand turns into a profitable wrapper. In the end, how you define GameStop will determine whether that qualifies as saving the company or quietly retiring it. It turns out that many of its most loyal shareholders never gave the games much thought.