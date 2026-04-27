The Wealth Tax Threat: How the Ultra-Rich Are Stress-Testing Their Portfolios Against Government Raids

“If a 2% annual levy hit your worldwide assets next April, what’s your exit ramp?” is a question a private banker poses to his client in a quiet conference room above London’s Berkeley Square. Five years ago, this question would have sounded suspicious. The client, an early-sixties tech founder, is unfazed. That question has already been posed to him three times this year. Once by his wife, once by his family office in Dubai, and once by his attorney in Geneva.

In the corridors of wealth management around the world, this is the new mood music. You can practically hear the hum of recalibration if you stroll through the lounge of any business-class flight to Zurich or the lobby of a Mayfair private bank. Instead of inflation or rate shocks, portfolios are being stress-tested for a more political kind of risk, which advisers refer to as “government raid scenarios” when they believe no one is paying attention. wealth taxes per year. exit taxes. levies that are retroactive. The kind of policy that was limited to academic papers and Labour Party manifestos until recently.

Topic How ultra-high-net-worth investors are war-gaming portfolios against proposed wealth taxes, exit taxes, and inheritance grabs Lead UK analysis Tax Policy Associates report on UK wealth tax proposals, July 2025 Most cited proposal Tax Justice Network: 2% on wealth over £10m, projected £24bn Concentration risk ~80% of projected receipts come from roughly 5,000 people; ~15% from just ten Effective marginal rate A 2% wealth tax can push effective rates above 60% — and over 100% on low-return assets Modeled long-run GDP hit ~2% (US comparable) to ~5% (Germany comparable) High-profile relocation Revolut founder Nik Storonsky reportedly moved tax residency to Dubai, saving an estimated £3bn in UK CGT Davos 2026 letter ~400 millionaires and billionaires from 24 countries calling for higher taxes on the super-rich Public opinion shift 62% of polled millionaires now view extreme wealth as a threat to democracy (up from 54%) Earliest plausible UK revenue date January 2030 — too complex and slow to implement faster

The concern is justified by the numbers supporting the British proposals. According to a study by Tax Policy Associates, 5,000 people would account for about 80% of the estimated revenue from a 2% wealth tax on assets over £10 million, with just ten people contributing about 15%. That base is incredibly brittle. If you lose a few of those individuals to places like Monaco, Lisbon’s golden visa program, or the United Arab Emirates, the estimated £24 billion windfall begins to seem like a rounding error. The politicians may be aware of this and are taking advantage of the publicity. The more disturbing interpretation is that they might not.

Nik Storonsky, the founder of Revolut, is the man who taught everyone what this looks like in real life. According to estimates, he moved his tax residency to Dubai last year, potentially saving him over £3 billion in UK capital gains. Depending on where you stand on the income distribution scale, you may find that irritating or reasonable. In any case, his silent departure has turned into a somber case study that is discussed like a warning story at family-office dinners. The idea is that if he can succeed, then the next two hundred can as well.

Ultra-Rich Are Stress-Testing Their Portfolios

The danger is creating odd bedfellows, which is startling. Nearly 400 millionaires and billionaires, including Mark Ruffalo, Brian Eno, and Abigail Disney, signed an open letter at Davos in January pleading with governments to increase their taxes. According to a Patriotic Millionaires survey of 3,900 individuals with assets exceeding $1 million, 77% of respondents said that extremely wealthy people can purchase political influence, and 62% said that extreme wealth has turned into a threat to democracy. The divide among the wealthy isn’t between rich and richer; rather, it’s between those who believe that the system must change before it collapses and those who covertly purchase real estate in locations where no one will inquire.

It’s difficult to ignore how much the language has changed when watching this unfold from a distance. Five years ago, the affluent discussed “estate planning.” They now discuss “jurisdictional resilience.” Different layers make up the trusts. Instead of being kept in townhouses in London, the art collections are kept in Geneva freeports. Structures that can be unwound in a matter of weeks are increasingly being used to hold real estate. Speaking with advisors, there’s a sense that this isn’t so much paranoia as it is professionalization—the same risk discipline that hedge funds apply to currencies is now applied to citizenship.

It’s still genuinely unclear if any of these wealth taxes will ever become law. The earliest realistic date for UK revenue is January 2030, according to the Tax Policy Associates report, and even that is predicated on a level of administrative competence that the British government has not recently shown. Stress tests are funny, though, because the process of conducting them alters the system. When capital learns to depart, it does so more readily the next time. Furthermore, it’s highly likely that the individuals the tax was intended to target won’t be there by the time it actually arrives.