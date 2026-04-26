The Stock Market Chart That Went Viral on X — and What It's Actually Telling Investors
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The Stock Market Chart That Went Viral on X — and What It’s Actually Telling Investors

News Team
News Team
26 April 2026 3 Min Read
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It began with a screenshot, as these things now always do. In late January, a grainy, sepia-toned chart that appeared to have been taken from the back of a dusty almanac started making the rounds on X. In spidery handwriting, dates marched across the top. 1873; 1929; 2008. The year that no one wanted to see—2026—was then highlighted in red.

The object went everywhere. It was shared by cryptocurrency accounts. It was shared by day traders. It was shared by a few hedge fund employees who should have known better. The so-called Benner Cycle became the most contentious chart in finance within a week—not because it was very convincing, but rather because it had that one feature that makes it popular on social media. It appeared outdated. Old is a sign of intelligence. It is old because it has knowledge that you do not.

SubjectDetail
Chart in questionThe “Benner Cycle” prediction chart
Original creatorSamuel Benner, an Ohio farmer
Year first published1875
Original purposePredicting prices of corn, pig iron, hogs, and cotton
Recent viral platformX (formerly Twitter)
Linked viral noteCitrini Research, February 2026
Reported market reactionSoftware stocks slid; broader sell-off in tech
Predicted “next crash” year2026 (per the chart)
Documented accuracy when testedRoughly coin-flip across major cycles
Related researchPurdue University study on social-media sentiment
Notable viral-trade analysisDayTrading.com, Feb 2026
Loss rate of viral trade calls on X61% resulted in losses

When you pull the thread, the backstory becomes almost charming. Benner, Samuel, was not an economist. He was not a historian of the market. He was an Ohio hog farmer who, after losing almost everything in the 1870s, sat down and tried to figure out why the prices of cotton, corn, and pig iron continued to ruin him. After publishing his cycles in a small book in 1875, he essentially disappeared from the annals of history. His chart, which is currently lighting up trading apps, was not intended for stocks. It was not designed with the contemporary economy in mind. It wasn’t even designed with the United States in mind.

And yet, here we are. It’s difficult to ignore how much people want a map as this develops. Markets are noisy, contradictory, and draining. A tidy hand-drawn cycle from a long-dead farmer provides certainty, dressed up in the attire of antiquity, something the Fed never quite manages to provide.

The viral moment coincided with a more significant event. In February, a note from Citrini Research circulated, outlining a scenario in which software stocks and a portion of the labor market are lost when the AI capital expenditure boom collapses. The note landed on a market that was already anxious, but it was more of a thought experiment than a prediction. Names of software were dropped. Sorry, X, but Twitter caught fire. Coincidentally, the Citrini note was directly next to the Benner chart in everyone’s feed. Such tales don’t have to be true in order to make money. All they have to do is be close to one another.

The Stock Market Chart That Went Viral on X — and What It's Actually Telling Investors
The Stock Market Chart That Went Viral on X — and What It’s Actually Telling Investors

Earlier this year, a DayTrading.com researcher ran the numbers on viral trade calls on X. Sixty-one percent of them ended up losing money. A coin flip is not as bad as that. Speaking with those who actually manage portfolios gives me the impression that the experiment of using social media as a market signal is beginning to wane. Aggregated sentiment may be a weak predictor of short-term movements, according to a Purdue study from years ago. However, aggregation is no longer occurring on X. Ten thousand people retweet a chart posted by one powerful account, creating something more akin to a stampede than a crowd.

Whether any of this matters in the long run is still up for debate. Sunspots, hemlines, and the Super Bowl indicator are just a few examples of the omens that markets have always had. In the same way that the Benner chart was technically incorrect about half of the cycles it purports to have called, it is likely to be incorrect about 2026. However, whether the chart functions is not the more fascinating question. This explains why so many serious people were willing to trust a 150-year-old farmer over their own analysts in a year that was already unsettling.

You suspect that answer has nothing to do with charts.

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The Stock Market Chart That Went Viral on X — and What It's Actually Telling Investors

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News Team

News Team

The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

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