The UK’s Blacklist: Inside Starmer’s Sweeping Ban on Crypto Political Donations

The weekly ritual of shouting and counter-shouting beneath the House of Commons’ vaulted ceiling is known as Prime Minister’s Questions, and it usually has little lasting impact. However, something truly out of the ordinary occurred on a Wednesday in late March.

Standing at the dispatch box, Keir Starmer declared that cryptocurrency would no longer be accepted as a means of making political contributions in the United Kingdom. Lawmakers from Reform UK left the chamber in a matter of minutes. You learned more from that exit than from any official statement.

Category Detail Policy Announced By Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Party in Government Labour Party (centre-left, governing majority) Announcement Date Wednesday, 25 March 2025 — effective same day (backdated) Policy: Crypto Donations Full moratorium on cryptocurrency political donations across all UK parties Policy: Overseas Donor Cap £100,000 per year cap on donations from British voters living abroad Key Report Author Philip Rycroft, former senior civil servant — commissioned December 2024 Most Affected Party Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage — one of the few UK parties accepting crypto donations Key Donor Affected Christopher Harborne — Thailand-based British businessman, donated over £12 million to Reform UK in one year Reform UK’s House Seats 8 of 650 seats — yet consistently leads Labour and Conservatives in opinion polls Legislative Vehicle Amendments to the Representation of the People Bill currently passing through Parliament Foreign Interference Sources Cited Russia, China, Iran — and an emerging new concern flagged around the United States

All political parties are subject to the ban, which was implemented as a moratorium the same day it was announced. However, everyone in Westminster knew who it was directed at. One of the few significant parties in Britain that has been publicly taking donations in virtual currencies is Reform UK, the hard-right populist party headed by Nigel Farage.

When you combine that with the government’s concurrent announcement of an annual cap of £100,000 on donations from British voters residing overseas, you have a policy package that perfectly fits Reform’s financial model.

The UK’s Blacklist

Records from the Electoral Commission show that British businessman Christopher Harborne, who operated out of Thailand, contributed more than £12 million to Reform in just one year. That is precisely the type of money that Starmer claimed he was attempting to prevent from traveling across borders and possibly through digital wallets.

It’s important to consider the actual findings of Philip Rycroft’s report, the government-commissioned review that came before the announcement. Before coming to the conclusion that untraceable digital currencies could easily become conduits for foreign money entering British politics, Rycroft, a former senior civil servant, spent months consulting with a wide range of political figures.

He was cautious not to exaggerate the situation, stating that there is “no immediate crisis” and no proof that foreign funding skewed the 2024 general election. However, he contended that the theoretical risk was actual and increasing. By its very nature, cryptocurrency is hard to track down. Anonymity is both the point and the issue.

Starmer used urgent, almost dramatic language to frame the entire situation as a measure to protect democracy by raising the threat of foreign meddling. He declared, “We will act decisively to protect our democracy,” in front of the Commons. The wording seems to have been picked as much for its political significance as for its legal accuracy.

Iran, China, and Russia were mentioned as ongoing dangers. More intriguingly, Rycroft’s report identified a more recent area of concern: actors and private citizens from allied countries, particularly the United States, who are now prepared to invest heavily in foreign political systems in order to further their own objectives. That’s a cautious method of pointing to something that seems very relevant right now without mentioning specific names.

As expected, Reform’s reaction was outrage. Richard Tice, the deputy leader, went straight to GB News, which serves as a sort of home base for right-wing commentary in Britain, and claimed that cryptocurrency is “a perfectly legitimate way of investing, of earning within the law.”

Technically, he is correct. In Britain, cryptocurrency is legal. However, political wisdom and legality are not the same thing, and Tice’s framing kind of missed the mark. The issue is not that cryptocurrency is illegal in and of itself. It’s because cryptocurrency donations are almost impossible to verify, making it easy for a foreign actor with enough motivation to get through.

It’s difficult to ignore the timing as you watch all of this happen. There are only eight Commons seats held by Reform UK. Eight. However, in opinion polls, the party routinely outperforms both Labour and the Conservatives. The governing party finds that to be an odd and unsettling fact, and it would be naive to assume that the new donation regulations are completely unrelated to electoral anxiety.

Prior to the announcement, Farage publicly stated that the Rycroft review was intended to harm Reform. That framing would be fiercely contested by the government. However, political actors seldom have a single motivation.

The government has already backdated the measures’ effect to the day of announcement, which is a fairly direct indication of intent, but they still need to pass Parliament. A proposed ban on foreign-funded online political advertising is one of the Rycroft report’s other recommendations that are still being considered. It’s unclear if those will proceed.

Although donation regulations have long permitted unlimited amounts from qualified domestic sources, Britain has long had stringent election spending limits. Now, there is a subtle but significant tightening of that permissiveness.

If blockchain-based political giving proves to be more symbolic than structural in British politics, the crypto ban may end up having very little practical impact. However, the idea it establishes seems important. The question of whether financial systems built for anonymity and borderlessness are compatible with political systems that rely on accountability and transparency is one that democracies are facing more and more.

Britain has only provided one response to that query, which is flawed, politically convoluted, and possibly somewhat advantageous for the ruling class. Still, a response.