Thomas Datwyler – Training for a Marathon

The owner of 9Seven Consulting in Hudson, Wisconsin, Thomas Datwyler has completed the Boston Marathon on three occasions. He has also completed major marathons in New York, Chicago, Berlin, London, and Tokyo, in addition to numerous half-marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, and other distance events. As a member of the Collegeville Track Club and the Outpace Coaching Triathlon Club, Thomas Datwyler is very familiar with the development and execution of an effective marathon training plan.

A marathon is a distance-running event that challenges athletes to run for approximately 26.2 miles. While a marathon technically functions as a competition, the vast majority of participants are running for themselves, either trying to set a new personal best time or, more simply, to finish the event. A marathon is not something a person can attempt with no planning; even the most experienced distance runners must spend weeks building up to race day. People with limited running experience should set aside between 16 and 20 weeks of training. While this may sound like a long time, it is very possible for inexperienced runners to gradually develop their stamina and endurance to the point that they are capable of completing a full marathon.

To begin, amateur runners need to consult with a medical professional to ensure that they are physically fit enough to run a marathon. Certain health conditions may pose too much risk to make distance running possible, such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, or certain structural heart issues.

More broadly, people with very low fitness levels should take precautions as they start to train. Marathon training advice usually falls into one of a few categories. A runner with little to no experience in distance events should not follow training regimens designed for experienced marathon athletes trying to break three hours for the first time. Less-experienced runners should run with a goal of simply finishing the race, though generally fit people can shoot for a time between five and seven hours.

Training consists of a few foundational elements. Perhaps the most obvious step is to build mileage. Runners need to build their stamina to the point that they can complete long runs of about six miles, then gradually increase that length to around 20 miles. Some athletes will likely not exceed 20 miles until race day. Inexperienced runners need to appreciate that completing long-distance runs is as much of a mental hurdle as it is a physical test.

Next, training plans need to include a nutritional element. Eating and hydrating properly before, during, and after workouts is critical to developing and maintaining the energy needed to run a marathon. Similarly, runners need to learn how to mitigate injury through proper rest and recovery practices.

Cross-training through different forms of exercise like cardio or flexibility training is an important aspect of marathon preparation that first-time runners need to learn. While rest is critical, athletes also need to stay active and build their strength while taking days off from the repetitive, high-impact motions of running.

Finally, marathon competitors need to develop proper pacing throughout their training regimen. Virtually any person who sprints the first mile of a marathon is going to struggle to post their best time, and many individuals may simply burn themselves out long before the finish line. First-time marathon runners need to develop a manageable pace and, on race day, sustain that pace for multiple hours.