TQQQ Stock Fell From $60 to $18 in Months — Now It’s Back, Is This the Trade of 2026 or a Trap?

Financial professionals react almost viscerally to a few tickers as soon as they appear on a screen. Among them is TQQQ. When you enter it into a brokerage account, the fund summary provides all the information you require in a single sentence: ProShares UltraPro QQQ, which is intended to provide three times the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100. On a good day, three times up. On a bad one, three times down. It sounds simple. It is not at all like that.

On February 9, 2010, ProShares introduced TQQQ, a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the top 100 non-financial companies on the Nasdaq, at a time when the financial crisis was still fresh and most investors were hardly willing to look at stocks again. The early adopters who persisted saw something amazing take place. TQQQ had risen from its post-split-adjusted lows of about $1.70 in June 2016 to a 52-week high of $60.69 by October 2025. On a NAV basis, the fund’s average annual return since its founding is 39.31%. It’s not a typo. It’s a number that makes people sit up straight, do the math, and then look for the catch right away.

Fund name ProShares UltraPro QQQ Ticker TQQQ (NASDAQ) Fund type 3x Daily Leveraged ETF — seeks 3x the daily return of the Nasdaq-100 Index Inception date February 9, 2010 Issuer ProShares Assets under management ~$24.59–$25.60 billion (as of early April 2026) Current price (April 8, 2026) ~$44.15 (close); pre-market ~$48.74 (+10.37%) 52-week range $18.55 (April 8, 2025) — $60.69 (October 29, 2025) Average daily volume ~111–112 million shares Expense ratio 0.97% gross / 0.82% net (waiver expires Sept 30, 2026) Number of holdings 123 Performance since inception Average annual return: ~39.31% (NAV); 10-year: ~35.29%; 1-year: ~46.80% (as of March 31, 2026) YTD 2026 (as of March 31) -20.61% Underlying index Nasdaq-100 Index — 100 largest non-financial Nasdaq-listed companies Reference ProShares — Official TQQQ Fund Page

Naturally, the prospectus contains the catch, as does the firsthand account of anyone who has held the fund during a significant decline. The long-term return of TQQQ is not intended to be three times that of the Nasdaq-100. It is intended to produce three times the daily return of the Nasdaq-100. It is not a technicality to make that distinction. It’s the whole tale. TQQQ deteriorates in a volatile sideways market that fluctuates up and down without moving forward. The math against the holder is compounded by each daily reset in ways that are truly hard to perceive until they appear in the account balance. In April 2025, billionaire investor Bill Ackman openly questioned the reasoning behind highly leveraged trading. The fact that TQQQ had just reached what would turn out to be its 52-week low of $18.55 on the day it reaches that mark in 2025 was a stark reminder that the Nasdaq’s three-time decline is not merely theoretical.

And yet. TQQQ’s effects on its owners are depicted in the 52-week range alone. In just one year, it went from $18.55 to $60.69, a swing of more than 200% from low to high. Investors’ money more than tripled if they bought close to the spring 2025 lows and held onto it until October. Investors who purchased at the October peak and held until March 2026, when the fund had dropped by about 20% year to date, experienced a completely different feeling. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that, depending almost entirely on when someone chose to sit down at the table, the same instrument can produce radically different experiences.

It’s important to comprehend what TQQQ truly contains. The fund is essentially a concentrated wager on US technology and growth companies, tracking a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the biggest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. TQQQ’s destiny is determined by the names and paths of Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet. TQQQ observes when Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, announces a doubling of revenue expectations for Blackwell chips during the GTC conference in San Jose. TQQQ absorbs all of that—tripled—when tariff uncertainty pummels the Nasdaq and the VIX rises above thirty, as it did in early 2026. The fund’s assets under management have increased to about $24.6 billion, making it the largest leveraged ETF in the world and indicating that a significant number of investors have determined the journey is worthwhile.

The question of whether TQQQ should even be included in a long-term portfolio is a legitimate one. The fund’s own prospectus expressly cautions that holding periods longer than one day may result in returns that are substantially different from three times the index’s return, either higher or lower, and that these deviations compound more when the market is more volatile. The tracking error rate is 34.17%, which is a significant figure. Compared to the standard QQQ it shadows, the expense ratio of 0.97% is significantly higher. That doesn’t really matter to a trader who moves in and out of positions over the course of days or weeks. The math becomes extremely difficult for someone who intends to endure several market cycles.

However, it’s possible that the most accurate description of TQQQ is that it’s just a concentrated expression of a wager that American tech companies will continue to expand in the long run. For the majority of the fund’s sixteen-year existence, that wager has proven to be correct, sometimes spectacularly so. Additionally, it has been incorrect in ways that have taken true bravery to endure. As of early April 2026, the fund is trading at about $44. It has already recovered significantly in pre-market following a challenging period, indicating that those who purchased close to the recent lows are feeling somewhat relieved. No one in Omaha, Midtown, or anywhere else can honestly say whether they will still be feeling it in a year.