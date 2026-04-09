UPS Stock Price Today: The Case For and Against Buying Before April 28 Earnings

A fleet of brown trucks is already leaving loading bays throughout Atlanta’s expansive logistics corridors before most people pour their first cup of coffee each morning. The drivers are familiar with the routes. All night long, the sorting machines operate. This is what United Parcel Service has been doing since 1907, when two teenagers named James Casey and Claude Ryan used a loan of $100 to launch a messenger service out of a basement in Seattle. The company’s current reality, a $85 billion logistics behemoth whose stock has somehow lost more than 40% of its value over the last three years while the overall market has risen steadily, seems almost unrelated to that origin story.

The dissonance in that number is difficult to ignore. This is not a startup squandering investor funds on unproven technology. It isn’t a speculative play on a new trend or a meme stock. With aircraft, trucks, warehouses, and a global delivery network built over more than a century ago, UPS is one of the most physically significant companies on the planet. However, as of early April 2026, it is trading at about $100 per share, a significant decrease from its position three years prior, while shareholders in the S&P 500 as a whole have done fairly well. Something doesn’t quite add up, or at least it demands an explanation.

NYSE: UPS · Logistics & Shipping

Founded August 28, 1907 — Seattle, Washington Founders James E. Casey, Claude Ryan Headquarters Atlanta, Georgia, USA CEO Carol B. Tomé (since June 1, 2020) Employees 350,625 (2025) Stock Price (Apr 9, 2026) $100.45 +2.95% Market Cap $85.35 Billion 52-Week Range $82.00 – $122.41 Dividend Yield 6.53% ($1.64 quarterly) Forward P/E Ratio 13.86x (industry avg: 17.76x) DCF Intrinsic Value Est. ~$166.05/share (41.5% discount) Next Earnings Date April 28, 2026 Annual Revenue (2024) $84.63 Billion 3-Year Price Change –40.2%

investors.ups.com ↗Yahoo Finance: UPS ↗CNBC Quote ↗

The short-term figures are not encouraging. UPS reported $24.48 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 3.25% decrease from the previous year. The U.S. domestic segment’s operating margins fell short of analyst projections. Driver buyout agreements are part of the company’s ongoing workforce restructuring. The stock fell by almost 9% in a single session when UPS declined to provide full-year guidance during one of its recent earnings calls, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. Wall Street penalized the hesitation more than the actual outcomes, as it frequently does.

However, the valuation image presents a more nuanced picture. According to a discounted cash flow model, which calculates the value of future free cash flows in current dollars, UPS’s intrinsic value is approximately $166 per share. The stock is trading at about $100. That is a 41.5% difference, which is sufficiently large to indicate either a significant structural issue with the company or that the market has grown impatient with a business that is going through a difficult transition. If one is being honest, it’s probably a combination of the two. Yahoo Finance reports that the current forward P/E ratio is 13.86 times, which is significantly lower than both the peer group average, which is closer to 23 times, and the logistics industry average, which is 17.76 times.

While growth investors have not been paying attention, income investors have. With a quarterly payment of $1.64 per share, the dividend yield on UPS stock is currently 6.53%. That yield is not insignificant for a business with UPS’s extensive global network and lengthy history of operation. In essence, the market is telling investors that they are being paid to wait and see. The question is whether this patience will eventually pay off or if the dividend itself will be under pressure if earnings keep falling. For the upcoming April 28 quarter, analysts predict earnings per share of just $1.11, a 25.5% decrease from the same period last year. That figure will be important.

It seems that some of UPS’s issues are structural rather than cyclical. Once a significant UPS client, Amazon has been steadily expanding its own last-mile delivery network for years, gradually reducing the volume that UPS once relied on. The nearest direct rival, FedEx, is trading at a discernible premium. Additionally, it has been more difficult to swiftly regain momentum due to the larger freight environment, which is shaped by uncertain trade policy, changing consumer spending trends, and high capital costs. It’s possible that the market is pricing in a protracted transition period rather than a smooth recovery as UPS manages all of this at once.

Following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, ship-tracking services reported vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz on April 9, 2026, which caused shares to rise by almost 3%. The price of crude fell. Fuel surcharges decreased. In general, logistics stocks gained ground. It served as a reminder that, unlike most technology stocks, UPS is closely linked to global geopolitical stability; when shipping lanes open up, UPS reaps the benefits almost instantly. Before that rebound, the stock was trading 16% below its 52-week high of $122.41 in February 2026, according to market data from CNBC.

Based on valuation appeal, Jefferies analysts recently reiterated their stance on UPS. The consensus analyst target is approximately $113 per share, which is 13% higher than the current price of the stock. Whether that goal represents sincere optimism or just a reluctance to downgrade a business this well-established is still up for debate. The stock and the analysts who have been patient with it will be put to the test in the earnings report on April 28.

UPS is not a failing business. More accurately, it is a very large company performing the tiresome and unglamorous task of recalibrating, which includes managing fuel costs, reorganizing headcount, adjusting routes, and competing with clients who turned into rivals. The trucks are still in operation. The hubs continue to sort. Dividend payments are still made. What parcel volumes and international trade do over the next two or three years will likely determine whether the stock at $100 is a gift or a slow-moving trap. Nobody is certain of that. However, the difference between $100 and $166 is so great that it seems foolish to ignore it without taking a closer look.