Intel Stock Price Surges 11% on Terafab News — But Is a $100 Target Realistic or Just Hype?

A few years ago, seasoned investors would shrug their shoulders when discussing Intel. While Intel struggled to gain traction, the chip giant that had shaped personal computing for two generations lost ground to AMD, stumbled with its manufacturing plan, and watched NVIDIA emerge as the leading company of the AI era. For a large portion of the previous year, the stock was trading below $20. It closed at $58.95 on Wednesday, April 9, 2026, up 11.42% in a single session and momentarily reaching a new 52-week high of $59.17. An announcement of a partnership with Elon Musk’s Terafab project served as the impetus. And it’s difficult to ignore how much this stock has changed in less than a year when you look at that figure.

Depending on how much you trust the messenger, the news about the Terafab deal will be interpreted differently. With Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI as partners, Musk’s project aims to produce one terawatt of annual compute capacity for robotics, artificial intelligence, and related applications. That is a huge amount. According to its own announcement, Intel’s specific role is to design, fabricate, and package ultra-high-performance chips at scale. CEO Lip-Bu Tan described it as a turning point in the future development of silicon logic, memory, and packaging. At least on Wednesday, the market decided to trust him. The move was maintained throughout the session, the volume was high, and the after-hours decline of less than 1% indicated that sellers weren’t hurrying to get out.

NASDAQ: INTC · Semiconductors & Chip Manufacturing

Founded July 18, 1968 — Mountain View, California Founders Gordon Moore, Robert Noyce CEO Lip-Bu Tan (since Mar 18, 2025) Stock Price (Apr 9, 2026) $58.95 +11.42% Market Cap $295.99 Billion 52-Week Range $17.98 – $59.17 (new high set Apr 8, 2026) Annual Revenue (2024) $53.1 Billion Q4 2025 Revenue $13.67B −4.11% YoY Q4 2025 EPS (Adjusted) $0.15 (beat estimate of $0.08) Employees 85,100 (2025) Key Analyst Targets KeyBanc $70 · Wells Fargo $55 · Tigress $66 · Consensus $46.19 Terafab Partnership Design, fabrication & packaging for 1 TW/year AI compute goal 1-Year Price Change +192%

To be fair, a fair amount of skepticism should be applied in this situation. Without formal filings outlining commercial terms, revenue sharing arrangements, or capital expenditure commitments, the Terafab announcement was primarily made through social media posts and press coverage. Intel still has the operational burden of a company rebuilding its manufacturing credibility from the ground up, and it is genuinely unclear when this kind of partnership will translate into actual cash flow. As of this week, the consensus analyst rating is still “Reduce” with an average price target of $46.19, which is significantly lower than the stock’s current price. Even though it thrills short-term traders, a stock that rises 11% on an announcement without specific numbers tends to unnerve long-term investors.

Nevertheless, Intel has been working on other projects besides Terafab. After taking over as CEO in March 2025, Lip-Bu Tan spent the majority of his first year in the position aggressively reducing expenses, eliminating thousands of jobs, cutting operational costs, and stabilizing the balance sheet. Additionally, he secured significant commitments from SoftBank, the U.S. government, and Nvidia, which provided Intel’s foundry aspirations with some external validation that wasn’t present a year ago. Last week, Intel decided to pay $14.2 billion to repurchase a 49% equity stake in its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, which it had previously sold to Apollo Global Management for $11.2 billion in 2024. The market interpreted that action as a sign of real faith in Intel’s production processes rather than merely boardroom optimism. Additionally, there are rumored discussions about advanced packaging contracts with Google and Amazon, which could result in billions of dollars in recurring foundry revenue if they come to pass.

In the daily cacophony surrounding the stock, the Malaysian story offers an additional perspective that is often missed. With a total investment of about RM49.3 billion, Intel has been in Malaysia for more than 50 years. The nearly finished RM30 billion advanced semiconductor packaging facility is scheduled to start operations this year. It marked the start of a new era for Malaysia’s chip industry, according to the chairman of the country’s investment authority. This kind of extensive, tangible infrastructure commitment—factories, labor, supply chains—is the antithesis of speculative. It is the division of Intel that has continued to function covertly during each cycle of market pessimism and analyst downgrades.

The price history provides a condensed narrative of its own. $17.98 was Intel’s 52-week low. The current price is $58.95. In less than a year, that represents a gain of about 228% from the bottom, fueled by a mix of manufacturing advancements, strategic alliances, CEO credibility-building, and now the Terafab headline. KeyBanc’s target price is $70. $66 is held by Tigress Financial. Recently, Wells Fargo increased its goal to $55. The current price is close to the upper limit of what the more optimistic analysts have been willing to publicly state in relation to that range, which naturally raises the question of whether actual earnings proof, as opposed to merely partnership announcements, is necessary for the next leg higher.

Intel is not yet profitable in the traditional sense. There is a negative P/E ratio. The consensus EPS estimate for the current fiscal year is approximately negative $0.11. Everyone closely observing is aware that the financial metrics are still improving. However, the partnerships are genuine, the factories are operating, and Lip-Bu Tan seems to be carrying out his plans with a clarity that his predecessor lacked. The actual results of the next two earnings reports will likely determine whether $59 is a ceiling or a floor. For the time being, the market is favoring optimism.