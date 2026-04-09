Oil Price Per Barrel Today: Why $97 Crude Is Just the Calm Before the Next Storm

For the past six weeks, the world economy has been effectively held captive by a narrow ribbon of water between Oman and Iran, which is about 21 miles wide at its narrowest point. In just one day this week, the Strait of Hormuz, which transports nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas exports through its tidal currents, has been blocked, mined, partially reopened, and reclosed. During that same period, oil prices fluctuated by almost $20 per barrel. Given everything that has transpired to get here, WTI crude is currently trading at about $97.46 per barrel and Brent at $96.88. These figures feel almost deceptively calm.

Crude hit $115 per barrel at the start of the week as a result of Israeli and American attacks on Iran’s oil export facilities, including the Kharg Island terminal. Then, on Tuesday night, President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. This led to one of the biggest single-session declines in oil prices in years, with WTI falling almost 18% and Brent falling 16.4% to about $91. Ships started passing through Hormuz once more.

Global Crude Oil Prices — April 9, 2026

WTI Crude (USD/barrel) $97.46 +3.23% Brent Crude (USD/barrel) $96.88 +2.25% OPEC Basket Price $123.90 +11.97% WTI 52-Week Range $55.20 – $115.00 (2-day high) WTI Price 1 Year Ago ~$66.00 (+47% YoY) Urals Oil (Russian crude) $124.85 +113.75% YoY U.S. National Avg. Gas Price $4.164/gallon (highest since Aug 2022) Heating Oil $3.9545 +93.61% YoY Strait of Hormuz Oil Share ~20% of global supply Crisis Context U.S.–Iran ceasefire (Apr 7); Hormuz partially reopened then reclosed Saudi Arabia Export Route East-West Pipeline → Yanbu (~5M bbl/day); under attack IEA Assessment Worst energy crisis since 1973 and 1979 combined

For a brief, uncertain morning, it appeared as though the worst of it might be over as stock markets around the world surged and airlines recovered double-digit percentages in pre-market trading. It wasn’t. The Revolutionary Guards Corps was reportedly mining parts of the strait once more by Wednesday night, according to Iranian media, which also posted what appeared to be navigation charts indicating danger zones along the regular shipping corridor. Israeli strikes on Lebanon were cited by Tehran as a breach of the ceasefire.

As all of this is happening, there’s a sense that the rhythm of military communiqués and diplomatic announcements—sometimes released minutes apart, sometimes hours apart—is driving the oil market more so than the fundamentals of supply and demand. Almost immediately following the announcement of the ceasefire, Goldman Sachs lowered its forecasts for oil prices, but before the trading day was over, prices began to rise once more. A market with clear visibility is not reflected in that type of whipsaw. It shows someone who is genuinely unsure of what the future holds.

There is actual and growing physical harm to the area’s infrastructure. According to reports, an attack occurred this week on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which transports about 5 million barrels per day to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the kingdom’s main remaining export outlet since Hormuz became unreliable. Iraq is frantically trying to stabilize its own export earnings. Due to their inability or unwillingness to attempt the passage, nearly fifty LNG tankers from Qatar have been sitting idle in Asian ports. Because the logistics of normalization are far more complicated than the logistics of closure, jet fuel shortages may continue for months even after the strait completely reopens. The moment a ceasefire is maintained, this issue is not resolved.

The numbers are already visible at the pump for drivers in the United States. For the first time since August 2022, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed $4.164 this week. Crude, which usually accounts for more than half of the total cost, continues to be the biggest single component of what customers pay at the station. Even if crude settles in the low $90s, relief at the gas station will take time to manifest because of the “rockets and feathers” dynamic, in which pump prices rise quickly during oil surges but ease gradually during oil declines. That lag is especially frustrating, and it usually results in political pressure more quickly than nearly any other economic indicator.

It’s worth considering that the head of the IEA has said that the current state of affairs is worse than the combined energy shocks of 1973 and 1979. For a generation, the 1973 embargo changed the entire framework of U.S. energy policy and caused lines to form around gas stations. Following the Iranian Revolution, the 1979 shock caused inflation to soar. A geopolitical break between the United States and a major oil-producing state, a Middle Eastern conflict that disrupts supply, and an already precarious global economy that is still adjusting to post-pandemic supply chains and high debt levels are all structural components of what is currently occurring. This energy shock could lead to ongoing inflation and possibly push the economy into a recession, as Jamie Dimon has openly warned.

It’s still unclear if the framework for a two-week ceasefire will last, much less result in something longer-lasting. VP JD Vance was on his way to Islamabad to have direct discussions with Iranian delegates, indicating that at least some diplomatic channels are still open. However, the OPEC basket price, which is currently at $123.90 per barrel, which is almost 12% higher than Brent, provides insight into where actual crude is trading outside of futures screens. Throughout the crisis, the difference between benchmark prices and actual transaction prices has grown, indicating that the market is under more stress than the headline WTI figure suggests. It is currently anyone’s honest guess as to whether $97 is a true floor or a brief pause in a much larger move.