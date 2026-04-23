Why Analysts Are Getting Nervous About AMAT Stock Price Even as It Keeps Climbing

On a weekday morning, the Applied Materials campus in Santa Clara doesn’t appear to be the center of anything. buildings that are low. trees with palm trees. Any mid-sized Silicon Valley tech company could have its own cafeteria. Nevertheless, the equipment used to create the chips that train the AI models that have completely changed the stock market over the past two years is designed, tested, and shipped inside those modest walls. From about $142 a year ago to $403.48 at Tuesday’s close, the stock has silently increased. That represents a move of about 183% in just a year, and the majority of it took place without the drama that typically accompanies such a rally.

Chips are not designed by Applied Materials. It constructs the equipment used to make chips, such as etching systems, deposition tools, and the silent industrial plumbing of contemporary semiconductor factories. Santa Clara is contacted by TSMC, Samsung, or Intel when they wish to advance to the next node. Because of this upstream position, AMAT is compensated regardless of whether AMD or Nvidia prevails in the AI race. It took some time, but investors appear to have finally realized that. Before the actual leg up started, the stock languished for a large portion of the previous summer.

Company Applied Materials, Inc. Ticker / Exchange NASDAQ: AMAT Founded November 10, 1967 Headquarters Santa Clara, California CEO Gary E. Dickerson (since Sept 2013) Employees ~35,500 (2026) Current Share Price $403.48 Market Cap $320.21 Billion 52-Week Range $142.74 – $407.29 P/E Ratio 41.34 FY2025 Revenue $28.37 Billion Q1 FY2026 Revenue $7.01 Billion (−2.15% YoY) Next Earnings Date May 14, 2026 Dividend Yield 0.53% ($2.12 annualized) Analyst Consensus 80.6% Buy / 19.4% Hold (of 36 ratings) SEC Filings Available via EDGAR 1-Year Target Estimate $422.97

The news flow’s texture has recently changed. Precision Selective Nitride PECVD and Endura Trillium ALD are two new chipmaking systems that Applied unveiled earlier this month with the goal of producing 2-nanometer AI chips. Then it was announced that Advantest of Japan had joined AMAT’s EPIC Platform R&D center. Then there was the one that really made waves: Lam Research joined Elon Musk’s ambitious chip fabrication project, Terafab, which attracted Applied Materials. All of a sudden, a 58-year-old equipment manufacturer was involved in the year’s most talked-about industrial project.

Amat stock price

Nevertheless, the smart money continues to pour in for a reason. 80.6% of the 36 analyst ratings that Yahoo tracks are buys. Not a single sale. With the one-year price target at $422.97, there is still room for improvement. Applied’s balance sheet is spotless, its dividend is small but increasing, and its exposure to Chinese clients, which caused it significant harm two years ago, has lessened as U.S. export regulations have become more predictable. Meanwhile, Micron is actively urging Congress to impose stricter regulations on the sale of chip tools to competitors in China. AMAT’s competitive position in the United States and related markets quietly improves if that lobbying succeeds.

It’s difficult to ignore how limited this sector’s leadership has become. The headlines go to Nvidia. The AI networking trade goes to Broadcom. Lithography at the bleeding edge is dominated by ASML. However, Applied is arguably the most diverse of the four or five companies that run the day-to-day machinery of fab capacity, the unglamorous part. This is important when hyperscalers are expanding their capacity at a rate that no one could have predicted a year ago.

On May 14, earnings are released. The average price per share is about $2.29. The stock could easily cross the $407 all-time high and enter uncharted territory with a beat. The correction bears will suddenly sound much smarter than they do now if there is a miss or guidance that falls short. Applied Materials may be catching up to a business reality that Wall Street failed to recognize for too long, but there is also a sense that the company has outpaced itself. It is possible for both to be true simultaneously. Usually, this is the case.