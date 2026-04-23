Why Even Insiders Are Selling While WDC Stock Price Keeps Breaking Records

Looking at Western Digital’s one-year chart in the spring of 2026 is an odd experience. When the stock was trading at about $37 a little more than a year ago, investors were quietly questioning whether the hard drive industry had any future at all. After briefly reaching $402 intraday, it closed today at $389.10, up 1.38% for the day. In a year, that is a 965% move. It doesn’t feel quite real for a company that manufactures disk drives in San Jose’s industrial parks.

Although it didn’t proceed in a straight line, the rally moved quickly. The 50-day moving average for WDC is currently close to $299. The 200-day is approximately $221. In essence, each moving average chases the price but is never able to catch it. That’s not a technical pattern you see in a 56-year-old storage company, but rather in biotech moonshots or names that are close to cryptocurrency. Institutional investors who didn’t make it through the first leg seem to be jumping in out of concern that they won’t make it through. Caprock Group recently saw a 50.2% increase in its position. M&T Bank discreetly increased its ownership by almost 1,500%. These funds don’t have a reputation for chasing momentum.

Company Western Digital Corporation Ticker / Exchange NASDAQ: WDC Founded April 23, 1970 Headquarters San Jose, California CEO Irving Tan Employees ~40,000 (2025) Current Share Price $389.10 Market Cap $131.92 Billion 52-Week Range $37.47 – $402.00 P/E Ratio 39.05 Q2 FY2026 Revenue $3.02 Billion (+25.2% YoY) 1-Year Return 965.38% 3-Year Return 1,446.06% Annual Dividend $0.50 per share Regulatory Filings Available via SEC EDGAR Analyst Consensus Moderate Buy (Avg. Target: $310.79)

However, the basic plot does exist, and it’s actually quite tidy. Massive amounts of cold and warm storage are required by hyperscale data centers, such as AWSes, Azures, and the latest generation of AI training farms. Spinning disks are still the least expensive way to store a petabyte; flash is quick but pricey. Western Digital beat the $1.93 consensus for EPS at $2.13 and reported Q2 FY2026 revenue of $3.02 billion, up 25.2% year over year. The margins are large. The return on equity is higher than 41%. The company is actually laying off employees.

Wall Street has taken notice. Earlier this month, JPMorgan increased its price target to $400. Barclays reached $405. Bernstein, Cantor, and Mizuho all showed improvement in the final quarter. However, MarketBeat’s tally indicates that the average analyst price target remains at $310.79. That is less than the going rate. The stock has outpaced the fundamentals, or the analysts are updating slowly. Most likely a combination of the two.

Wdc stock price

What’s going on within the company complicates the picture. In early February, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares for about $255. At $260, director Matthew Massengill sold almost 37,000 shares. This week, the Chief Legal Officer sold an additional $136,883. Over $24 million has been sold by insiders in the past three months. Executives are permitted to diversify, and a portion of that is pre-scheduled 10b5-1 selling. However, it’s difficult to avoid pausing when the company’s most knowledgeable employees are trimming. They were sold for $255 and $260. The current price of the stock is $389. They either know something about timing that others do not, or they left money on the table.

Western Digital’s rare earths pilot, a recovery program that purportedly extracted 90% of the rare earth material from outdated hard drives, is another quiet, almost endearing subplot. Such an internal salvage operation has significant strategic importance in a world where rare earth supply chains have become a geopolitical flashpoint. It’s the kind of information that doesn’t affect the stock in a single session but is likely to be more significant in five years than another press release about AI hype.

It’s difficult not to wonder how long the music will play as you watch this happen. Storage and memory are cyclical. Since the 1980s, they have been. Seagate is operational. SanDisk is operational. In just one session, Micron has increased by 8%. AI-driven demand forecasts, which may or may not materialize on the timeline investors are pricing in, are the foundation of the entire industry. Additionally, a beta of 1.77 indicates that WDC won’t gently sink when the tide goes out.

However, the trend is still in place for the time being. On April 30, earnings are released. The stock might surpass $402 and enter uncharted territory with a beat. Even a minor error could serve as a reminder of how this industry once operated. A chart that increased by 965% in a single year is the best way to focus the mind.