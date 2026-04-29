Why Every Billionaire at Davos This Year Was Talking About the Same Obscure Economic Theory

Late in the week at Davos, there is a point when the conversations begin to veer a little off course. The official panels are coming to an end. Men in slightly rumpled suits and women still sporting lanyards swarm the hotel bars in the Belvédère and the Seehof. Additionally, you begin to hear the same strange word appearing in various rooms between the second and third drinks. Restrictions. said softly, occasionally with a half-smile, and other times with what appeared to be sincere discomfort to those who were closely observing.

One of those little ironies that makes Davos worth reporting on is that a Dutch philosopher’s theory—that there should be a limit on the amount of wealth a single person can morally possess—became the talk of an event that was almost entirely focused on the people who would be impacted by it. Ingrid Robeyns, a professor of institutional ethics at Utrecht University, did not write her book Limitarianism with the WEF audience in mind. It was a critique of them that she wrote. That’s why the chatter is so strange.

A portion of the pull is explained by the numbers. The wealth of billionaires has never been greater. For the first time in history, there are now more than 3,000 billionaires worldwide, and the richest 0.001 percent of people own about three times the combined wealth of half of the world’s population. Inequality is ranked seventh overall in the WEF’s own 2026 Global Risks Report, but it is the one risk that is most closely linked to all the others, including conflict, polarization, climate change, and more. Even those who stand to gain the most feel as though something is buckling under the pressure.

Key Information Details Event World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos 2026 Host Organization World Economic Forum Location Davos-Klosters, Swiss Alps Theme of Discussion (Unofficial) Limitarianism — the theory that there should be an upper limit on personal wealth Originating Thinker Ingrid Robeyns, chair in ethics of institutions at Utrecht University Defining Book Limitarianism: The Case Against Extreme Wealth (2024) Number of Billionaires Globally Surpassed 3,000 for the first time in 2025 Wealth Concentration Top 0.001% (fewer than 60,000 people) hold three times the wealth of half of humanity Reference Body Oxfam International inequality reports Top WEF Risks for 2026 Geo-economic confrontation, misinformation, social polarisation Inequality Ranking in Risks Report 7th overall, but flagged as the most connective risk Academic Source Utrecht University ethics and political economy research Counter-Movement We the 99 People’s Summit, Johannesburg, November 2025

Although there was an outdoor protest this year, it wasn’t particularly noteworthy. It was the tone of the internal dialogue. I overheard a private equity executive near the registration desk using the term “wealth defense industry” without really understanding its origins; Robeyns essentially invented it to refer to the lawyers, accountants, and lobbyists whose full-time job it is to preserve enormous fortunes. It was the kind of insignificant detail that left you unsure of what to do when you heard someone who presumably works in that industry use the term casually.

Obscure Economic Theory

The theory itself is not as complicated as its name implies. Limitarianism contends that after a certain amount of wealth, which Robeyns has estimated to be around ten million dollars in net assets, there is a diminishing personal benefit and quantifiable harm to democracy, the environment, and social trust. Really, it’s not socialism. It is more akin to a moral speed limit. It is cited alongside the work of economic historian Guido Alfani on extreme wealth over centuries and Luke Kemp’s research on the collapse of civilizations, where inequality consistently appears as a leading indicator. For a ski town, this is heavy reading.

The more intriguing question is why the billionaires are participating in it at all. It is evident that some view it as a threat that needs to be eliminated quickly. Others appear almost relieved to be discussing it, and this is where it becomes truly intriguing. Once you start looking, it’s difficult to ignore the fatigue that some extremely wealthy people exhibit. The scrutiny of tax havens is growing. In contrast to philanthropy galas, Oxfam’s pop-up “wealth tax pie shop” in East London this winter, which charged a 2 percent surcharge to anyone with assets over ten million, became a cultural phenomenon.

It’s possible that none of this will result. Davos has a long history of taking radical ideas, presenting them on a panel, and then subtly going back to normal by Friday afternoon. However, it’s also possible that limitarianism is initially circulating in whispers before becoming a topic of policy discussion, which is what most truly uncomfortable theories do. You got the impression that billionaires weren’t totally certain which it would be when you watched them test the word in their own mouths in January.