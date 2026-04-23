Why JPMorgan’s CEO Just Warned That the Calm Before the Storm Is Almost Over

Jamie Dimon has received warnings before. Most likely, it won’t be his last. However, the most recent remarks have a tone that differs slightly from the 2022 “hurricane” speech—a quiet, almost tired tone. In an attempt to attract attention, Dimon was pounding the drum loudly at the time. Four years later, on April 14, 2026, during a well-produced earnings call, he made a more subtle and, in some ways, unsettling statement. “When there’s a credit cycle, losses will be worse than people expect.” That isn’t dramatic. Saying the quiet part aloud is a banker who has witnessed three cycles firsthand.

JPMorgan recently released impressive first-quarter results. The bank’s own book appears to be in order. In fact, it reduced its provision for credit losses. There was only one charge-off in its portfolio of about $160 billion nonbank financial institutions last quarter. One. That is not an image of a bank frantically trying to close its doors. Nevertheless, Dimon talked about what happens to everyone else when the cycle reverses for the majority of the call.

Figure Jamie Dimon Role Chairman & CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ticker NYSE: JPM JPM Market Cap (approx.) ~$700 Billion Tenure as CEO Since 2005 (20+ years) Q1 2026 Earnings Call April 14, 2026 Annual Shareholder Letter Released April 6, 2026 Key Warning Phrase “Extraordinary amount of complacency” Private Credit Market Size $1.7 Trillion (global) JPM Exposure to Private Credit ~$50 Billion Nonbank Financial Loan Portfolio ~$160 Billion Q1 2026 Charge-offs in NBFI Book Just 1 Regulatory Oversight U.S. Federal Reserve Primary Concerns Cited Private credit opacity, loosening underwriting, Middle East tensions, oil shocks Famous Past Warning 2022 “economic hurricane” comment Reference Filings Available via SEC EDGAR

He keeps returning to the topic of private credit. The market is currently valued at about $1.7 trillion, with JPMorgan having exposure of about $50 billion. Dimon is cautious to state that he does not believe the sector is systemic on its own. In comparison to the larger financial system, it is insufficient. This is where his worry becomes more acute, though. Unlike public bonds, private credit does not have a daily price. Real-time mark-to-market is not available. Stress causes investors to sell based on their perceptions of what is happening in these portfolios rather than the real situation. According to him, such behavior “strains the system” long before the underlying issues warrant the fear. This pattern is not new to him. He would prefer not to see it unfold on a large scale.

Released on April 6, the shareholder letter delved further. An “extraordinary amount of complacency” in the markets was noted by Dimon. He pointed out that credit standards have been loosened in a number of categories, and when standards are compromised in a prosperous year, the losses that emerge in the subsequent poor year usually catch everyone off guard. In the sun, underwriters become careless. That’s not a novel observation, but when it comes from the head of America’s biggest bank, it’s something to take seriously.

JPMorgan’s CEO

The geopolitical layer is another, and it has been growing heavier every month. The war with Iran has resumed. Uncomfortable levels of oil spiked. The current ceasefire was described by the vice president as “fragile”—an intriguing term that conveys no conviction either way. According to Dimon, he is unsure if this war will be the “tipping point” that sends the US into a recession. Additionally, he has frequently stated that shocks to energy prices could keep inflation sticky long after the Fed is ready to declare victory. It’s difficult not to get the impression that he’s describing a Jenga game where no one knows which block will be pulled next as you watch this play out.

A fair counter is available to skeptics. For years, Dimon has issued storm warnings. The storms came at times. They didn’t always. For the majority of the past ten years, the S&P 500 has mostly disregarded his opinions, and those who sold on his 2022 hurricane speech lost out on a very lucrative two-year rally. All of that is accurate. However, it appears from his most recent commentary that he isn’t attempting to call a top. He is attempting to remind investors that soft landings and hard landings appear identical until the very end, and that those who quietly prepared during the prosperous years fare much better than those who waited for the siren.

Whether 2026 will bring about the reckoning Dimon describes is still up in the air. It’s more evident that the nation’s most seasoned banker is warning anyone who will listen that the runway is getting shorter. It’s a different matter entirely whether the market pays attention this time.