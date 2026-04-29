Why the Datavault AI Vivasor Investment Is Raising Eyebrows on Wall Street

One type of corporate filing appears to be standard at first glance. The figures are neat. The legal jargon is boring. After reading it twice, you begin to ask questions. On April 23, when Datavault AI filed an 8-K detailing a deal it had covertly signed with a company named Vivasor a week earlier, many shareholders had that experience.

What draws attention to the transaction is its structure. For what the filing refers to as $50 million, Datavault AI consented to purchase approximately 8.16 million shares of Vivasor’s Series A Common Stock. However, not a single dollar of that is being transferred in cash. Rather, Datavault is paying Vivasor in full with its own stock, issuing roughly 75.9 million new common shares at closing. That represents a significant amount of equity at the company’s current trading price. Issuing almost 76 million new shares is the kind of thing that attracts attention for a stock with a market capitalization of about $442 million.

Information Details Acquiring Company Datavault AI Inc. Ticker Symbol DVLT Exchange NASDAQ Target Company Vivasor Inc. Agreement Type Stock Subscription Agreement Agreement Signed April 16, 2026 SEC 8-K Filing Date April 23, 2026 Vivasor Shares Acquired 8,163,265 Series A Common Shares Stated Investment Value $50 million Price Per Vivasor Share $6.125 DVLT Shares Issued as Payment 75,942,666 DVLT Issue Price (approx.) $0.658 per share Cash Component None DVLT Market Cap Approximately $442.3 million Average Trading Volume 40,583,945 shares Recent DVLT Share Price ~$0.72 Common Connection Henry Ji (linked to Vivasor and Scilex Holding) Related Recent Deal $120 million binding term sheet with Scilex (April 27, 2026) Analyst Rating Buy with $3.00 price target Filing Type Prospectus supplement to Form S-3 shelf registration Sector IT Services & Consulting / Data Tokenization

The connection underneath the deal is what makes it stranger—or perhaps more intriguing, depending on how you interpret it. According to reports, Vivasor is connected to Henry Ji, an executive at Scilex Holding, which has an investment relationship with Datavault of its own. Datavault released a separate binding term sheet for a $120 million cash contribution from Scilex just four days after the Vivasor filing. Thus, over the course of roughly a week, three businesses that have at least one thing in common transferred money and stock among themselves in ways that are technically different but appear, at least from the outside, to be intricately linked.

Shareholders have been resisting that aspect. Thirteen distinct questions for the company’s investor relations team were outlined in a widely shared post on Moomoo by an existing DVLT investor. Was Vivasor valued independently? An opinion on fairness? What does Vivasor truly possess to warrant paying $50 million for almost 76 million shares of another publicly traded company? Are those shares subject to lockup or resale restrictions, or might Vivasor start selling them on the open market and driving up the price? It’s the type of letter that comes from someone who wants to believe in the company’s long-term strategy but feels that the recent actions haven’t been fully explained, rather than from a critic.

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It’s not irrational to be skeptical. The stock of Datavault, a small-cap, has been trading well below a dollar and has been experiencing continuous losses and cash burn. Tokenizing real-world data assets, entering into licensing agreements, and collaborating with mining and agricultural companies to place commodities on blockchain rails have all been central to the company’s narrative. A portion of that has generated income. Press releases have resulted from some of it. From the perspective of a shareholder, distinguishing between those is not always simple.

It’s difficult to avoid feeling that the Vivasor transaction sits at the awkward junction of two legitimate readings as you watch this develop. As the data-tokenization thesis develops, one claims that this is a clever use of stock, creating a constellation of related businesses whose value compounds together. The people on the other side of the trades happen to know each other quite well, according to the other, and it’s a related-party shuffle that dilutes current holders without generating cash. It is possible to defend both readings. Neither has been resolved.

Whether Datavault decides to directly answer the questions will likely determine what happens next. Businesses that respond to situations like this with thorough disclosure typically emerge stronger. Businesses that don’t often discover that silence tells its own tale. It is still unclear what route DVLT will take.