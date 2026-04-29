Inside Jim Cramer Healthcare Stocks Strategy: The Four Names He Wants You to Watch

There’s a particular tone Jim Cramer takes when he wants you to pay attention to something the rest of the market has stopped caring about. It’s a little impatient, a little amused, like he’s been waiting for everyone else to notice the obvious. That’s the tone he’s been using lately when talking about healthcare stocks. The AI rally has carried the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh highs, the top ten names in the index now make up roughly 40% of its weight, and Cramer thinks investors who are riding that wave without a counterweight are setting themselves up for a rough morning.

His pitch is straightforward enough. Healthcare has been, in his words, the “cold” side of the market. Not broken. Just ignored. In one recent quarter, the sector fell more than 7% while tech climbed past 20%. That kind of gap doesn’t usually last forever, and Cramer’s argument is that the disconnect between fundamentals and sentiment is exactly what makes the sector worth a second look. He’s pointing at four names in particular: CVS Health, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth Group.

Information Details Topic Jim Cramer’s Healthcare Stock Picks Featured Analyst Jim Cramer Show Mad Money Network CNBC Date of Recommendation Late April 2026 Investment Theme Healthcare as a hedge against AI-heavy portfolios Stock Pick #1 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Stock Pick #2 Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) Stock Pick #3 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Stock Pick #4 UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) CVS P/E Ratio Cited Roughly 11 times earnings Cardinal Health Price Drop From $233 to $204 Cardinal Health P/E Less than 20 times earnings Sector Performance Gap Healthcare fell 7%+ while tech gained 20%+ in recent quarter AI Concentration Risk Top 10 S&P 500 companies = ~40% of index Cramer’s Charitable Trust Holdings Includes CAH and JNJ CVS CEO David Joyner Sector Characteristic Defensive, less cyclical Cramer’s Preferred Comparison CVS over ServiceNow Show Format Lightning Round, sector calls, balance recommendations

Cardinal Health is where his frustration shows. The stock has fallen from $233 to $204, and Cramer blames what he calls a “vicious rotation out of healthcare.” He’s been buying it for his Charitable Trust, started early, and admits some would say he was wrong to start when he did. But he likes how Cardinal is shifting away from being a simple middleman in the drug supply chain. The company is leaning into specialty pharmacy services and management for medical organizations that don’t quite know how to run themselves. High growth, less than 20 times earnings, and a stock the market seems to have written off. He used the word “steal.” That’s a strong word from someone who hedges most of his calls.

Jim Cramer Healthcare Stocks

The other two picks fit a different logic. Johnson & Johnson is the steady drug pipeline, the kind of name that doesn’t need a thesis so much as patience. UnitedHealth is the scale play, with earnings strength that tends to hold up when other parts of the market wobble. Neither is exciting. Both are exactly the point. The thread connecting all four is that none of them are riding the AI wave, which is, in Cramer’s framing, the reason they belong in a portfolio that already is.

It’s hard not to notice that Cramer’s broader message isn’t really about healthcare at all. It’s about concentration risk, about the discomfort of owning a portfolio that does great until it suddenly doesn’t. Markets move in cycles. Today’s leaders aren’t always tomorrow’s. Whether his four picks deliver the cushion he’s promising, or just lag for another quarter while tech keeps running, is genuinely unclear. But his argument has the weight of someone who has watched enough rotations to know they don’t announce themselves in advance.