The Steve Huffman Series AI Investment That Has Silicon Valley Watching Two Yale Seniors

Before the rest of the market notices, there is a specific type of investor list that indicates something is going on. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is a Pear VC. Iqram Magdon-Ismail co-founded Venmo when it was still unclear why people would send money over the phone. The founder of GPTZero is Edward Tian. The Series, a $5.1 million pre-seed round that was announced in late April, has that cap table. The two founders receiving support are still Yale seniors.

During their first year of college, Nathaneo Johnson and Sean Hargrow collaborated on a podcast for the Yale Entrepreneurial Society. While interviewing founders and asking the same questions as undergrads, they noticed a recurring pattern in their conversations. Greetings. Being introduced to the right person at the right time was cited by nearly all successful founders. They had incorporated a business based on that concept by the summer following their first year. After a year of iterations, the final product they shipped is fully contained within iMessage.

Information Details Company Name Series Founders Nathaneo Johnson (CEO), Sean Hargrow Founders’ University Yale University Year Founded 2024 Headquarters New York, New York (Chelsea office) Pre-Seed Round Closed April 24, 2026 Total Pre-Seed Raised $5.1 million Lead Investor Pear VC Notable Investors Steve Huffman (Reddit CEO), Iqram Magdon-Ismail (Venmo co-founder), Edward Tian (GPTZero) Platform iMessage-native AI social network Active Campuses 750+ Day 30 Retention 82% Total Profiles (Fall 2025) 300,000+ Founders’ Majors Computer Science & Economics; Neuroscience Initial Meeting Place Yale Entrepreneurial Society podcast Team Size 8 Primary User Base Gen Z, college students, young professionals Main Competitor Boardy AI Status of Founders Still enrolled, graduating soon Future HQ Plans East Coast / Silicon Alley

The mechanic is nearly unyieldingly straightforward. You send a number a text. You describe yourself and the people you wish to meet. The bot, which they refer to as Series AI, responds with a carousel of ten cards, each of which represents a real person seeking a compatible item. A private chat window opens when you press and hold a card; no phone numbers are shared. It’s a brief exchange with a design that is almost unremarkable. However, the wager beneath it is bigger. Johnson discusses the transition that led users from Google search to ChatGPT—a change from interfaces to conversations. If the conversation can take place where everyone is already, there’s no reason to download an app at all.

If the numbers hold, they are intriguing enough to explain how the round ended. Johnson likes to compare Series’ usage across over 750 campuses and its 82% Day 30 retention rate among activated users to that of early Facebook. The platform reportedly had more than 300,000 profiles by the fall of 2025. For a product without a homepage, that’s a lot of profiles. It remains to be seen if the retention story will spread beyond the Ivy League cohort that started it. Networks at colleges are dense. The larger world isn’t.

Steve Huffman Series Ai Investment

The texture surrounding the founders themselves is more difficult to overlook. They met their first investor two days after filming a launch trailer at one in the morning, spending the entire night filming it, and posting it that afternoon. In the summer of 2025, a Twitch reality show featuring twelve student entrepreneurs competing on camera was produced in a Hamptons home. From New Haven, they travel two hours to an office in Chelsea. They are still enrolled. Now, when venture capital tends to reward the dramatic gesture of dropping out of school completely, that final detail feels almost rebellious.

It’s difficult to ignore how this round differs slightly from the typical AI hype cycle. A model and a moat are not central to the majority of the Series’ plot. It has to do with distribution. Nearly every member of the target demographic already opens iMessage numerous times a day. As this develops, there’s a feeling that the smart money in AI consumer goods is subtly shifting from new apps to pre-existing rails. The same concept is being discussed by Boardy AI. Others will come after.

It’s genuinely unclear if Series will become LinkedIn’s iMessage-native counterpart or merely an intriguing anecdote in the history of dorm-room startups. Huffman and the others are betting that the next social network won’t even feel like a social network to Gen Z. It will be similar to texting a friend.