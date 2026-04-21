Why the Palantir Stock Story Is the Loudest Argument on Wall Street Right Now

Palantir generates more arguments per dollar of share price than any other stock on the market in 2026. You can find people who believe PLTR is the cleanest AI-era compounder in the S&P 500 and those who believe it’s a bubble waiting to burst by walking into any trading desk, opening any financial Slack channel, or scrolling through any FinTwit thread. There is proof from both sides. Both groups have track records and PhDs. Even though the stock closed Monday at $145.89, down just 0.34%, there were still roughly eight distinct storylines in that quiet close.

Michael Burry is the loudest. The Big Short-famous investor has been unusually open about his Palantir short, revealing over the weekend that he owns $50 puts for June 2027 and $100 puts for December 2026. Burry is placing a wager that the stock will drop below $100 by the end of 2026 and below $50 by the middle of 2027. That suggests decreases of 32% and 66%, respectively, from present levels. He claimed earlier this month in a removed Substack post that Anthropic, whose revenue run rate has exceeded $30 billion, is “eating Palantir’s lunch.” Before the stock recovered, that one post caused a weekly selloff of 13.7%. Dan Ives of Wedbush referred to it as a “fictional narrative.” For the first time, CEO Alex Karp openly rejected Burry’s theory as unexplainable.

Field Detail Company Palantir Technologies Inc. Ticker / Exchange PLTR / NASDAQ (moved from NYSE in Nov 2024) Closing price (Apr 20, 2026) $145.89 (−0.34%) Pre-market (Apr 21) $146.69 (+0.55%) Market capitalization ~$348.77 billion P/E ratio (TTM) ~230.30 EPS (TTM) $0.63 52-week range $89.31 – $207.52 Shares outstanding ~2.39 billion FY 2025 revenue $4.5 billion Government revenue share (2025) 54% Government revenue growth +53% Commercial revenue growth +60% Q4 2025 revenue $1.41B (+70% YoY) Gross margin ~82.37% Cash on balance sheet ~$7.2 billion Debt Zero CEO Alex Karp Co-founders Alex Karp, Peter Thiel, Stephen Cohen, Joe Lonsdale, Nathan Gettings Headquarters Denver, Colorado Next earnings May 4, 2026 Analyst 1-year target $186.47

Conversely, President Donald Trump has publicly praised the business. Last week, he wrote on Truth Social that Palantir “has proven to have great warfighting capabilities,” directly connecting the company’s software to ongoing military operations involving Iran. Such a presidential endorsement is not insignificant for a business whose government contracts accounted for 54% of its revenue in 2025. It sends a clear message to all Five Eyes intelligence agencies, NATO procurement officers, and Pentagon program offices. It’s unclear if that will result in an increase in stock value, but it did raise the floor on the bear case.

Regardless of your stance on Burry’s trade, this stock cannot be written off due to the financials themselves. Revenue reached $4.5 billion in FY 2025. Commercial sales increased by 60%, while government sales increased by 53%. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.41 billion, up 70% from the previous year. The gross margin is at an extremely uncommon 82%. There is no debt and $7.2 billion in cash on the balance sheet. These are not the figures of a failing company. These are a company’s numbers that have subtly become the foundation of how some Western governments and big businesses actually run their data infrastructure. The Foundry and Gotham platforms are now embedded, costly, and difficult to steal, much like Oracle was to the company in the 1990s.

Palantir stock

And yet. The one argument that never goes away is the valuation. Palantir is trading at a premium to almost every software company on the Nasdaq at 230 times trailing earnings and about 80 times sales. The analyst consensus price target is $186.47, which suggests upside from here, but it also shows how far apart bullish models and bearish skeptics are. Clients have been told to load up by Morgan Stanley in public. Citigroup has exercised greater caution. The last two weeks have seen a bearish tilt in hedge fund positioning data, according to a number of recent notes. The level of short interest is still high. A 10% move in either direction is typically preceded by the implied volatility prior to the May 4 earnings report.

In my opinion, Palantir is truly intriguing because it no longer attempts to behave like a typical publicly traded company. It released a 22-point guideline last week outlining its philosophical outlook on the twenty-first century. This document falls somewhere between a manifesto and a mission statement. In policy circles, it has openly supported the military draft’s reinstatement. Its executives discuss civilization and the West in a way that no other S&P 500 company does. The CEO of this megacap software company is the only one to quote Nietzsche during earnings calls. As this develops, it seems as though the stock is being priced on two different factors at the same time: the political stance of a company that has publicly aligned itself with a particular geopolitical order, and the financial performance of a rapidly expanding AI software company.

Most likely, none of this will be resolved by the May 4 print. Burry won’t be completely silenced by a beat, but it will push him farther out of the money. Every skeptic who has been waiting eighteen months to say “I told you” will be energized by a miss. For better or worse, Palantir’s true story isn’t a quarter. The question is whether the world will resemble the one that its founders have been wagering on since 2003 in five years, and if you want to pay for that wager now at 230 times earnings or wait for more proof.