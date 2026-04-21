Yiannos Trisokkas on Cyprus’s Next Chapter and the Link Between Innovation and Investment

Cyprus is entering a different phase compared to many other European markets. While others are stabilising, the island is gradually building momentum in areas that go beyond its traditional strengths. Innovation and investment are starting to move closer together and this is beginning to show in real terms.



Yiannos Trisokkas, CEO of Velment, has been following these changes closely. In his view, Cyprus is no longer defined only by its lifestyle appeal, but also by its growing role in business, technology and international connectivity.



A Shift Beyond the Usual Sectors

Innovation Driving Real Demand

The impact of this shift is already visible. It is not limited to large companies. It is also affecting the wider economy.



There is growing demand in areas such as:

• Legal, financial and compliance services

• Office space and business parks

• Housing for professionals relocating to the island



As more companies and professionals consider Cyprus as a base in Europe, demand for both residential and commercial property continues to increase.



Velment has been active in this space, with developments that reflect how buyer needs are changing.



Bluebell Apartments

Bluebell Apartments is located close to the centre of Limassol, in an area where shops, schools and offices are all nearby. The building is modern, with simple layouts, good natural light and quality finishes. Covered parking is included, and there is quick access to the main highway. It is a practical option for both everyday living and investment.



Aqua Breeze Beachfront Villas

Aqua Breeze Beachfront Villas in Ayia Napa is located just a short walk from Nissi Beach. The project consists of two villas, each with four bedrooms, a private pool and modern interiors. The design is straightforward and easy to use, whether for shorter stays or longer periods. Restaurants, leisure spots and basic amenities are all within easy reach.



These types of properties reflect what many buyers are now looking for. Location, usability and long-term value tend to matter more than overly complex design.



Schengen, U.S. Access and the Bigger Picture

Alongside the growth in technology, policy changes could also play a role. Cyprus is expected to join the Schengen Area, which would make travel within Europe easier. There are also ongoing talks about a U.S. visa waiver for Cypriot citizens, which could simplify travel to the United States and support business links. For investors, these developments make Cyprus easier to work with on an international level. Travel becomes simpler and the country becomes more connected overall.

Looking Ahead

Cyprus is not changing overnight, but the direction is becoming clearer. New sectors are developing, infrastructure is improving and interest from abroad is increasing. According to Yiannos Trisokkas and the team at Velment, this combination is starting to create real opportunities. For investors and professionals, Cyprus is becoming a place that is easier to consider for long-term plans, both from a business and a lifestyle point of view.