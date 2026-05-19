ACE Money Transfer Turns Profitable in Ireland Within Six Months

Irish operations hit profitability fast, run efficiently, and are picking up pace across Europe

ACE Money Transfer has announced that its Irish operations are now profitable, a result that reflects sound planning, steady growth, and clear early demand for its regulated cross-border payment services across Europe.

Customer numbers have grown across key European remittance corridors as more people use ACE Money Transfer’s secure, digital payment services. This performance confirms Ireland’s role as the company’s main regulatory and operational base in Europe.

The Central Bank of Ireland granted ACE Money Transfer its authorisation, and Ireland’s position as a leading fintech jurisdiction gave the company a solid regulatory footing, clear governance standards, and an operating model it can scale from the start.

Building on this early progress, ACE expects growth to continue across European corridors in the coming quarters. A sound financial and operating model supports this, one designed for steady, capital-efficient expansion.

Reaching profitability this quickly shows that ACE’s product meets genuine market demand and that its European model can scale. It also reflects growing customer use of digital remittance services, backed by reliable payment infrastructure, competitive pricing, and a consistent focus on customer trust and experience.

Going forward, sustained market demand, wider use of digital remittance services, and planned corridor expansion — anchored by the Irish operations — are expected to drive further growth.

“Reaching profitability within months of launch tells us two things: the European market wants what we are offering, and our team has the discipline to deliver it,” said Arslan Naeem, CEO at ACE Money Transfer IE Ltd. “Ireland gives us the regulatory foundation and operational scale to build on that and our customers are telling us, through their trust, that we’re on the right track. From Dublin, we are building a durable, risk and compliance-led foundation for ACE Money Transfer’s long-term growth across Europe.”

The Irish operations reflect ACE Money Transfer’s commitment to regulated growth, sound governance, and reliable cross-border payments. As the company grows its European presence, it remains focused on digital financial inclusion, compliance-led development, and dependable remittance services for communities spread across borders.

Media Contact:

Name: Sami Ullah Baig

Email: sami.ullah@acemoneytransfer.com

Phone No: +923443444431

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer IE Ltd is the European operating entity of ACE Money Transfer, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland and headquartered in Dublin. AMTL serves as the strategic hub for the group’s European operations, delivering secure, digitally enabled cross-border payment services to customers across the region. ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider focused on trusted, compliant, and customer-centric financial services for globally connected communities.