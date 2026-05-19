The Meme Stock Maturation: How SpaceX Traded the Hype Cycle for Real Institutional Capital

The definition of a meme stock began to stray somewhere between the GameStop scandal of 2021 and whatever is to come. It used to have a fairly specific meaning. A failing business. A thread on Reddit. A quick hug. a group of retail traders who were indifferent to the balance sheet’s appearance. That entire world had its own folklore and grammar. For a few years, it appeared that there would be a prolonged sugar rush in retail investing. The rules began to bend in odd ways when SpaceX entered the discussion.

You’ll hear the same reluctance if you speak with anyone keeping a close eye on the impending IPO. The company has the appearance of a meme stock, with a captivating founder, a devoted online fan base, and a valuation that is driven more by its potential than by its current state. According to reports, Starlink’s revenue rates are in the billions. A market that the rest of the world is still attempting to enter has been effectively cornered by the launch company. Contracts for defense continue to pile up. Putting that next to GameStop while maintaining a straight face is difficult.

Chan Ahn, the former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan executive who now runs Tessera PE, made the point bluntly in a recent interview. Meme stocks, he said, are narrative trades detached from fundamentals. A tokenized SpaceX is closer to the opposite — fundamentals that happen to come wrapped in one of the most powerful narratives in modern capitalism. There’s a sense, listening to him, that he’s describing a category that doesn’t quite have a name yet.

The structural piece matters more than people realize. Traditional IPOs throttle access on purpose. Broker allocations, minimum purchase sizes, geography, the quiet hierarchy that decides who gets in early and who waits. Tokenization sidesteps most of that machinery. Ahn pointed out that Tessera’s T-SpaceX launch earlier this year was oversubscribed in six hours, with almost no marketing behind it. That is not insignificant. It suggests demand that the existing IPO plumbing was never really designed to handle.

The Meme Stock Maturation

Additionally, the background has changed. Tokenized real-world assets have grown past $27 billion as of April, which would have sounded faintly absurd a couple of years ago. Institutions are now experimenting with blockchain ownership structures they would have mocked in 2021. Slowly, but possibly all at once, the distinction between public and private markets is becoming less distinct.

However, it’s worth maintaining the skepticism. SpaceX is reportedly planning to raise as much as $75 billion at a valuation near $1.75 trillion, which would be the largest IPO ever recorded. Up to 30% of shares may be earmarked for retail — a remarkable jump from the usual 5 to 10% — and the company is reportedly scheduling a meeting with 1,500 retail investors during its roadshow. Bret Johnsen, the CFO, has told bankers retail will be a bigger part of this than any IPO in history. That’s institutional language acknowledging the demise of the old playbook.

Which doesn’t mean the stock won’t behave badly. PitchBook’s Franco Granda has already warned the trading will likely be all over the place, especially once lockups expire. Angel Tengulov at the University of Kansas calls SpaceX a “narrative stock,” which feels closer to the truth than meme stock — a company chasing Mars is, as he put it, perfect for the internet.

Tesla went through a version of this years ago. The doubts, the volatility, the cultlike retail base. A portion of it persisted. Watching SpaceX line up its public debut, it’s hard not to feel the same pattern arranging itself again, only larger, stranger, and with serious institutional money quietly stepping in this time. It’s still genuinely unclear if that combination results in a more developed retail market or just one that is louder.