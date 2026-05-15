Amazon’s Eye in the Sky , The $11 Billion Globalstar Buyout and the New Space Race

Every new industry has a specific point in its development when the period of independent rivals discreetly comes to an end and the period of corporate absorption starts. On April 14, 2026, the satellite communications industry achieved that point when Amazon announced a final deal to buy Globalstar for about $11.6 billion. Amazon receives something from the deal, which is worth $90 per share in cash and shares, that it would not be able to obtain in any other manner. a licensed worldwide spectrum, a functional low-Earth orbit constellation, and a current partnership with Apple. Up until recently, the new space race was between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and scrappy upstarts; today, it’s between hyperscalers with trillion-dollar bank sheets.

It is worthwhile to consider the deal’s structure. Prior to the announcement, Globalstar’s share price had been fluctuating in a range that indicated investors were aware of the company’s strategic value but were unsure if anyone would be prepared to pay a strategic premium for it. The offer of $90 a share is a significant premium over those levels, the kind of amount that puts an end to rather than initiates speculation.

For speed, Amazon is paying. The company will have instant access to Globalstar’s current 24-satellite constellation, its next-generation 50+ satellite network already under contract with MDA Space, and the spectrum licenses that require years and significant luck to obtain through regular channels after the closing, which is currently anticipated sometime in 2027 pending regulatory review.

Information Details Acquirer Amazon Target Globalstar Inc. Announcement Date April 14, 2026 Deal Value Approximately $11.6 billion Per-Share Offer $90 (cash and stock) Expected Closing 2027 Existing Globalstar Constellation 24 satellites Next-Generation Constellation 50+ satellites (under contract with MDA Space) Key Spectrum Acquired Licensed S-band and L-band Amazon’s Satellite Program Amazon Leo (formerly Project Kuiper) Planned Kuiper Constellation 3,200+ satellites Half of Kuiper Launches Targeted By July 2026 Main Competitor SpaceX Starlink Starlink Active Satellites Over 10,000 Anchor Globalstar Customer Apple Apple Features Supported Emergency SOS, messaging, roadside assistance Strategic Goal Direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity Regulatory Touchpoint Federal Communications Commission Industry Trend Big Tech consolidation in space infrastructure

The aspect that SpaceX’s leadership team should be closely monitoring is the competitive environment. With over 10,000 operational satellites in low-Earth orbit, Starlink has spent the last five years developing what appeared to be an unbeatable advantage in space-based connectivity. The corporation had a structural advantage that no competitor could readily match because to the combination of vertical integration through SpaceX, lower launch costs through reusable Falcon 9s, and the willingness to invest billions of dollars in a network that would not generate significant revenue for years.

Apparently, Amazon chose to purchase the missing component instead of building it. Approximately half of the more than 3,200 satellites in Amazon Leo, the company’s rebranded Project Kuiper, are expected to be launched by July 2026. When combined with Globalstar’s licensed spectrum and operational network, that footprint becomes Starlink’s first real counterbalance.

The most intriguing part of the strategic reasoning is the direct-to-device component. Conventional satellite networks have needed specialized antennas, dishes, or ground terminals. In contrast, regular smartphones can communicate directly with satellites for voice, text, and data services using direct-to-device, or D2D, satellite communication. The iPhone 14’s emergency SOS feature, which operated covertly over Globalstar’s network the entire time, was powered by this technology.

In essence, Amazon is purchasing Apple’s secret satellite partner. Future iPhones and Apple Watches will continue to rely on what is now Amazon-owned infrastructure for emergency services, off-grid messaging, and roadside assistance because the acquisition maintains and strengthens the current partnership. This type of embedded customer relationship is important for years but does not appear in deal news releases.

Additionally, Amazon’s reasoning most likely took into account a more subdued aspect of logistics. Tracking inventory, automobiles, and shipments throughout the US and increasingly throughout international supply chains is essential to the company’s main retail operations. A long-standing weakness in Amazon’s logistics architecture has been satellite-based tracking, especially in rural locations with spotty or nonexistent cellular connectivity. Owning a low-Earth orbit constellation and a satellite operator with worldwide spectrum provides the business with advantages that its rivals cannot match. It seems that after seeing Starlink’s development over the last ten years, Amazon concluded that purchasing its way to parity would be less expensive than waiting to start from scratch.

Amazon’s Eye in the Sky , The $11 Billion Globalstar Buyout and the New Space Race

You can learn more about the future direction of the cloud computing industry from the Globalstar acquisition. For years, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services have all been discreetly developing space-related business divisions. In order to move cloud workloads closer to the network’s edge, including in orbit, Azure Space in particular has increased its collaborations with satellite operators. Google has placed modest wagers on the same vector. The most aggressive of these tactics is Amazon’s choice to outright acquire a satellite operator rather than collaborate with one. If the deal is successful, it will enable the business to provide integrated cloud and connectivity services that rivals will find difficult to match without making a comparable acquisition.

Although it is difficult to forecast, it is easy to sense how this may affect the larger market. At the scale Globalstar represents, there aren’t many independent satellite operators left. For a cloud startup hoping to emulate Amazon, Iridium, Viasat, and EchoStar all have strategic value. Another wave of consolidation may occur over the next two years, with each of the main hyperscalers either purchasing or creating a satellite operator. The rate at which space infrastructure is being swallowed by a small number of cloud corporations may also cause regulators in the US, the EU, and other countries to become uneasy. The satellite industry has not yet been significantly impacted by the ongoing antitrust discussion around Big Tech. That’s likely to change.