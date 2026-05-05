Best Ways to Send Money to Nigeria Internationally

Sending money to Nigeria costs more than it should. Not always in fees you can see, but in exchange rate margins that quietly shrink what your recipient actually gets. On a $500 transfer, the difference between a good provider and a bad one can be ₦20,000 or more. Do that monthly, and you’re talking real money lost for no good reason.

Here’s a straight breakdown of your options, and how to pick the right one.

Why the Exchange Rate Matters More Than the Fee

Nigeria ranks among the top remittance-receiving countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shifted its exchange rate policies multiple times in recent years. That directly affects how much naira lands in your recipient’s account.

A provider advertising “zero fees” while offering a poor USD-to-NGN rate can cost you more than one charging a flat $5 fee at the mid-market rate. Always compare the total naira received, not the upfront cost. That’s the only number that matters.

Bank Wire Transfers

Traditional wires through banks like Chase, Barclays, or HSBC still work fine for large, one-off transfers, paying for land, settling a business invoice, that kind of thing. They’re reliable. They’re also slow and expensive for regular use.

A SWIFT transfer to GTBank or Zenith Bank typically takes 3 to 5 business days, sometimes longer if an intermediary bank is involved. Sending fees usually run $25 to $50, and your recipient’s bank may charge its own receiving fee on top. For smaller, frequent transfers, this route is hard to justify.

Online Transfer Services

Digital platforms have genuinely changed how people send money to Nigeria from abroad, and this is where most regular senders should be looking.

Wise (formerly TransferWise) uses the mid-market rate with transparent upfront fees, so what you see is what you get. Remitly’s Express option can deliver naira to a Nigerian bank account within minutes. WorldRemit covers bank deposits, mobile money, and cash pickup across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

To put it in concrete terms: a $500 transfer through one service might deliver ₦780,000, while another delivers ₦760,000. That ₦20,000 gap adds up fast over 12 months of monthly transfers.

Mobile Wallets

Nigeria’s fintech scene has grown fast. OPay, PalmPay, and Paga now serve millions of people who use mobile wallets for everyday transactions, and some international transfer services let you send directly into these wallets, no bank account required.

This is worth knowing if your recipient doesn’t hold a domiciliary account or simply prefers receiving funds on their phone. Chipper Cash supports cross-border transfers into Nigerian wallets and has built solid coverage across West Africa.

Cash Pickup

Not everyone in Nigeria has a bank account or consistent smartphone access. For those situations, Western Union and MoneyGram remain practical options. Your recipient walks into an agent location, shows ID, and collects naira. Western Union has the widest network, including locations inside First Bank branches across the country.

The trade-off is cost. Cash pickup generally carries higher fees and less favourable exchange rates than digital alternatives. It’s a last resort for most senders, but a genuinely useful one when it’s what the situation calls for.

What to Actually Compare

Before you send money to Nigeria, run through these quickly:

Exchange rate markup. Even a 1% difference on $1,000 means roughly ₦15,000 less for your recipient.

Transfer speed. If someone needs emergency funds, a 3-day window doesn’t help.

Payment method. Bank transfers (ACH in the US) are typically cheapest. Debit cards cost a bit more. Credit cards cost the most.

Delivery method. Bank deposit, mobile wallet, and cash pickup all carry different fee structures.

Transfer limits. Matters for larger payments like school fees or rent on a Lekki property.

Sending Large Amounts

Above $5,000, things shift. Most platforms impose daily or monthly limits, so you’ll need full KYC verification or may need to split the transfer. For larger sums, OFX and TorFX offer dedicated account managers and negotiable rates. Bank wires also become more competitive at this level, since a flat $40 fee is a smaller percentage of a $10,000 transfer than a $200 one.

A Few Things to Double-Check

Nigerian bank account numbers are 10 digits. One wrong digit can delay or misdirect funds, and reversing a failed international transfer is slow, sometimes impossible. If you’re sending to a mobile wallet, verify the phone number linked to the account.

Also keep an eye on CBN policy changes. The central bank periodically adjusts how diaspora remittances are paid out, and those shifts can directly affect the value your transfer carries.

The Bottom Line

For monthly family support, Wise or Remitly gives you the best combination of low fees, decent rates, and fast delivery. If your recipient prefers cash outside a major city, Western Union’s agent network is hard to beat. For large one-off transfers, a bank wire or specialist broker might save you more despite the higher fee upfront.

Rates shift constantly. Spending five minutes on Monito or CompareRemit before each transfer, checking real-time rates across providers for USD-to-NGN, GBP-to-NGN, or CAD-to-NGN, consistently puts more money in your recipient’s hands.

That’s the whole point.