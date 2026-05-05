Invest Expat reveals new tax optimization saving thousands for expats

Most expats in Austria are leaving money on the table. Not because they’re careless, but because nobody told them the rules were different for them.

Invest Expat GmbH wants to change that. The Vienna and Innsbruck-based firm just overhauled its services with one clear priority: helping expatriate clients, particularly those working for international organisations, stop overpaying on taxes they were never legally required to pay in the first place.

The KESt Exemption Most Expats Don’t Know Exists

Here’s something that doesn’t get nearly enough attention. Employees of international organisations, think the UN, OPEC, and various diplomatic institutions, may qualify for exemptions on Austria’s capital gains tax, known as KESt. It’s a legitimate, legal advantage built into Austrian law.

The catch? Most traditional banks never bring it up.

“Many expats working for international organisations are eligible for capital gains tax exemptions, but this is rarely addressed by traditional banks,” said Max Plank, Managing Director of Invest Expat GmbH. “We see this as one of the most important financial levers for this client group.”

In one documented case, an international executive based in Vienna cut his annual tax bill by roughly €18,000 through proper structuring, while also building out a diversified investment portfolio suited to his career and retirement timeline. That’s not a rounding error. That’s real money.

Cross-Border Finances Are Messy. This Firm Specialises in the Mess.

Being an expat means your financial life rarely fits neatly into one country’s system. You might have pension contributions from a previous country, investments managed by an advisor back home, and a tax situation in Austria that none of those parties fully understand.

Invest Expat GmbH positions itself as a financial advisor for expats by stepping into that gap directly. The firm coordinates with advisors in clients’ home countries, joins cross-border advisory calls, and works to align investment strategies, pension planning, and estate structures across jurisdictions.

“Our clients don’t just need a solution in Austria,” Plank said. “They need a globally coordinated strategy. We make sure that their assets, pensions, and investments work together across countries.”

That kind of coordination is harder than it sounds, and most generalist advisors simply don’t offer it.

Who They Work With

The firm currently serves around 500 expat clients in Austria, mostly professionals between 30 and 65 working for international corporations and institutions. Entry point is €50,000 in investable assets.

The process starts with a free initial consultation, moves into a detailed financial analysis, and then into a personalised strategy with ongoing portfolio management. Two offices, a growing advisory team, and plans to expand into Germany and Switzerland as demand continues to build.

They also run monthly events in Vienna, mixing financial education with networking for the international community. Topics range from investing basics to Austrian tax rules to retirement planning, aimed at people who are tired of getting generic advice that wasn’t built for their situation.

The Bigger Picture

For expats holding special status cards or working under international organisation contracts, the financial planning gap isn’t just inconvenient. It’s expensive.

Standardised banking products weren’t designed with cross-border careers in mind. And the longer someone goes without advice tailored to their actual situation, the more optimisation opportunities quietly expire.

That’s the problem Invest Expat GmbH is trying to solve, one €18,000 tax saving at a time.

Discover how much you could save with a tailored expat financial strategy. Book your free consultation with a certified financial advisor at Invest Expat GmbH and gain full clarity over your global assets on investexpat.com.

