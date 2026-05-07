Cognitive Dissonance in the Markets
Business

Cognitive Dissonance in the Markets: Why Economists Are Terrified of the Wall Street Disconnect

News Team
News Team
7 May 2026 3 Min Read
19 0

These days, Wall Street has an odd vibe that only those who have been watching markets for a long time truly notice. When you stroll through midtown Manhattan in the late afternoon, the trading desks are emptying as usual, with phones still ringing and suits relaxed. Nothing appears to be damaged. However, economists are sounding genuinely uncomfortable in conference rooms a few blocks away from those same desks. Not quite in a panic. More akin to those who have smelled smoke but are still unable to see the fire.

It is difficult to overlook the contradiction. Following the Strait of Hormuz scare earlier this spring, oil shot up nearly 40%, and stocks hardly faltered. The S&P continues to drift toward new highs despite rising inflation expectations and a lackluster outlook for consumer confidence over the next six months. The Conference Board’s own data reveals the largest discrepancy between expectations for the business climate and stock prices since the late 1980s, which is nearly unprecedented. Two ideologies, seated side by side, refusing to engage in conflict.

Topic Snapshot: Cognitive Dissonance in the MarketsDetails
ConceptCognitive dissonance — holding two contradictory beliefs at once, in this case bullish stock expectations alongside bearish economic outlook
First Documented in FinanceBehavioral finance literature, late 1970s onward
Recent Trigger EventMarch 2026 — oil prices climbed roughly 40% during the Strait of Hormuz disruption while equities held near record highs
Key IndicatorConference Board Consumer Confidence gap between stock-price expectations and six-month business outlook — widest since the late 1980s
Notable VoicesJoe Brusuelas (RSM), Bill Stone (PNC Asset Management), Matt Lloyd (Advisors Asset Management)
Underlying DriverLiquidity, Fed policy expectations, and the long shadow of 2008
Academic ReferenceIMF working papers and Cambridge University Press chapters on FOMC behavior and asset mispricing
Current Status (May 2026)Equity markets remain elevated; economists describe the gap as historically unusual
Risk ProfileElevated — dependent on whether economy catches up to markets, or markets correct downward

This has a term used by behavioral economists. cognitive dissonance. It’s that uncomfortable mental state in which a person simultaneously holds two opposing ideas and manages to continue. It often appears as optimism that is unable to read the room in markets. Investors are bidding up the stocks of businesses whose profits depend on the economy remaining stable while also believing that the economy is fragile. Speaking with buyers lately has given me the impression that nobody truly wants to be the first to leave the party. even if they think the lights are going to turn on.

Recalling how we got here is helpful. In addition to damaging portfolios, the 2008 crisis altered the way a whole generation of investors perceives risk. For years, Joe Brusuelas at RSM has referred to it as the “Greenspan put,” which taught markets that someone would always arrive with a fire hose. Muscle memory has been infused with that presumption. Even now, traders act as though a rescue is still possible, despite the Fed’s obvious reluctance to step in. A while back, Bill Stone of PNC said, “The ghosts of 2008 still haunt us.” As I watch this current stretch play out, those ghosts seem more like furniture—present, accepted, and occasionally bumped into—than haunting.

Cognitive Dissonance in the Markets
Cognitive Dissonance in the Markets

The image is not as clear outside the trading floors. Hiring has been fairly consistent. Sales of cars are respectable. Although shaky, the housing is useful. This doesn’t call for a crisis. However, none of it screams the kind of growth that would allow equity multiples to remain where they are. It’s possible that investors are just placing a wager on an uncertain future by pricing in a soft landing that hasn’t yet occurred. It’s also possible that they’ve turned their attention from the underlying numbers to one another, which is typically when strange things start to happen.

The closing of the gap is what economists secretly worry about. These dissonances are always getting closer. Which side moves is the only question. Stocks either decline to reflect a more somber reality or the economy improves enough to support the optimism built into them, which is possible but not guaranteed. For years, the IMF has written about this type of mispricing—investors avoiding information that contradicts their preconceived notions. There is a shelf life to that avoidance.

These days, it’s difficult to ignore how self-assured the trading screens appear and how exhausted the individuals gazing at them appear. Something is going to give. Usually, it does.

Tags:

Cognitive Dissonance in the Markets

Share Article

News Team

News Team

The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 79,829.00 2.22%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 2,292.98 2.77%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 0.999894 0.01%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 642.61 0.94%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 1.39 2.76%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999624 0.02%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 88.50 0.71%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.348932 0.72%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 2,265.05 3.46%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.262405 1.64%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 2.47 4.32%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 9.45 1.62%