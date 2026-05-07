Jim Cramer Palantir Investment Outlook: Why He’s Playing the Long Game on PLTR

When Jim Cramer supports a stock that the market is actively beating up, he adopts a certain tone. It’s evident in the way he recently discusses Palantir. A little irritated, a little defensive, almost protective. In a recent Mad Money episode, Cramer did not hedge when a caller asked if he saw any catalyst remaining in the name. After stating that he was considering Palantir as a longer-term investment, he continued in that well-known Cramer rhythm, describing how the stock had risen to $150, then $200, and then plummeted back while the underlying business had barely changed.

It’s difficult to ignore how frequently Palantir is pulled into discussions in which it doesn’t really belong. Cramer has stated as much. He has repeatedly claimed that the company operates more like a high-touch consulting firm with software in its hands, but it continues to be confused with traditional enterprise software firms. There is at least some truth to that framing, whether you agree with it or not. Clients of Palantir do more than simply obtain product licenses. Their workflows are rearranged around it.

Field Detail Company Palantir Technologies Inc. Ticker / Exchange NASDAQ: PLTR Founded 2003 CEO Alex Karp Headquarters Denver, Colorado Core Products Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, AIP Q1 2026 Revenue $1.633 billion (up 85% YoY) Adjusted EPS (Q1 2026) $0.33 2026 Full-Year Forecast ~$7.65 billion Cramer’s Show Mad Money on CNBC

Any simple bearish narrative is complicated by the most recent quarter’s numbers. For the first quarter of 2026, Palantir reported revenue of about $1.633 billion, up roughly 85% year over year—the fastest growth since the company went public in 2020. The adjusted free cash flow was close to $925 million. Government revenue in the US increased by 84%. Nevertheless, in the following session, the stock dropped by nearly 7%. Cramer consistently tries to highlight the difference between a strong quarter and a negative market response.

Watching this unfold gives the impression that investors are penalizing Palantir for being mistaken for a different company than it is. According to Cramer, the market has simply lost interest in anything that screams “expensive software,” even if the underlying business continues to grow. He declared that he would not trade the stock. It would be his. This distinction is more important than it might seem. Timing is suggested by trading. Patience is implied by ownership.

Jim Cramer Palantir Investment Outlook

Cramer hasn’t kept quiet about the setbacks either. He admitted that the stock became too pricey at times, and last spring he even referred to Palantir as the top meme stock. He has discussed how, whether justly or not, the fear of AI displacement has destroyed an entire software cohort. Additionally, he cited the company’s defense work—including a Truth Social post by President Trump endorsing Palantir’s war-fighting technology—as the kind of catalyst that, in his words, “certainly doesn’t hurt” but doesn’t solve every problem.

However, conviction is not always promptly rewarded by the larger market. Despite the Q1 beat, Palantir is significantly lower than its October highs. Rotation is a part of that. A portion of it stems from the straightforward math of a stock that grew into its own market capitalization after running too far too quickly. According to Cramer, the business might simply need some time to calm down. In a market that is impatient, the argument is patient.

It’s interesting to observe how consistent Cramer has been when discussing Palantir over months as opposed to days. The thesis hasn’t changed much, despite his frustration and stock disappointments. The customers are content. Contracts are difficult to negotiate. With that new $300 million USDA agreement, the government work is not going away anytime soon. Cramer appears happy to wait it out, though it’s still unclear if the larger market will eventually agree with him. Perhaps the quietest aspect of his pitch is that. Sometimes the loudest voice on TV is simply telling you to remain motionless.