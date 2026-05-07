Fidelity ETF Trading Fees Are Changing on June 1 — Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Fidelity’s pitch has been straightforward and almost comforting for the majority of the past six years. Create an account. Trade US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) commission-free. Owning an index fund costs nothing. For a generation of retail investors who grew up during the pandemic boom and never really knew anything else, that arrangement subtly became the standard expectation. Therefore, Fidelity’s March notice to a small group of ETF issuers asking them to either pay an asset-based support fee or watch their funds get flagged with a $100 charge at checkout did not go as planned.

A service fee of about 5% of the trade value, up to $100, will be added to the confirmation screen for clients purchasing any of more than 120 specific ETFs through a Fidelity brokerage account as of June 1, 2026. The part that irritates people is the capped figure. The fee amounts to a 20% loss on a $500 ETF purchase before the market reacts at all. It almost becomes ridiculous on a single $25 share. Investors keep returning to the ceiling itself, even though there is no fee for shares already held and the fee is disclosed as a trade warning prior to execution.

Field Detail Brokerage Fidelity Investments Headquarters Boston, Massachusetts Founded 1946 Online U.S. Stock & ETF Commission $0 Options Contract Fee $0.65 per contract New ETF Service Fee Up to $100 (5% of trade, capped) Effective Date June 1, 2026 ETFs Affected 120+ funds Current Base Margin Rate 10.575% Regulator Lookup FINRA BrokerCheck

The list of impacted funds speaks for itself. More than 40 ETFs are eligible in Roundhill alone, including QDTE, a covered-call strategy fund with a small but devoted retail following, and MAGS, the Magnificent Seven ETF with nearly $4.4 billion in assets. It includes the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF, which gained popularity last year. This also applies to the 16-year-old Renaissance IPO ETF, which long-term investors occasionally forget they own. The religious family of Inspire also makes an appearance. In other words, it’s not just obscure micro-funds hidden away in the bond market that retail investors actually discuss.

It’s difficult to ignore how unusually transparent this framing is for the brokerage sector. For many years, there was an unwritten agreement whereby ETF issuers paid platforms to keep their funds on the shelf while customers benefited from the appearance of a $0 commission line. Larger issuers with the scale to cover that expense included State Street, Vanguard, and BlackRock. Newer, smaller issuers frequently didn’t. Now that Fidelity has made the agreement clear, it feels oddly more aggressive and honest than the previous calm balance.

Fidelity Etf Trading Fees

There have been some harsh reactions. The move was publicly announced on X by Cambria Investments’ Meb Faber, who received hundreds of thousands of views in a single day. Within hours of the news, threads in the Fidelity subreddit on Reddit received dozens of comments, and moderators intervened to clarify which funds were impacted and which weren’t. This is what happens when the industry runs out of ways to pretend everything is free, according to a recurrent, half-resigned, half-frustrated observation in those threads.

It’s unclear exactly what investors do next. Although Schwab has reportedly begun to move in a similar direction, Vanguard and Schwab do not currently charge comparable transaction-based service fees on ETFs in the same manner. Almost nothing changes for investors who only own the major broad-market ETFs, such as the well-known S&P 500 trackers or VTI. If you only use mainstream funds, the list of fees is limited. However, the math has changed in a way that is worth considering before making the next purchase for anyone who has built a portfolio around thematic, income, or specialty ETFs. This seems to be the most noticeable change thus far, but it’s also not the final one.