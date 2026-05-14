Vital Healthcare Share Price
Health

From $3.36 to $1.85 , The Vital Healthcare Share Price Story Investors Keep Coming Back To

News Team
News Team
14 May 2026 4 Min Read
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Portfolios in New Zealand are subtly anchored by a specific kind of stock. Not glamorous, seldom ever discussed at dinner parties, and hardly ever featured in the financial press. Among those names is Vital Healthcare Property Trust, which is traded on the NZX under the symbol VHP. The units are currently down 0.54% for the session on Thursday, May 14, at about NZ$1.845.

The 52-week range has been between NZ$1.610 and NZ$2.370. Approximately NZ$1.5 billion is the market capitalization. For a trust that owns some of the most defensive real estate in Australasia, the share price has been doing something that looks, on the chart, suspiciously like nothing for the past year.

CategoryDetails
Fund NameVital Healthcare Property Trust
TickerVHP (NZX)
TypeListed property trust / REIT
EstablishedFebruary 11, 1994
HeadquartersAuckland, New Zealand
Employees53 (as of May 14, 2026)
SectorHealthcare real estate (Australasia)
Portfolio Mix~80% private hospitals, ~20% ambulatory care
Geographic MixNew Zealand and Australia
Current Price (May 13–14, 2026)NZ$1.845 (-0.54% on the day)
Day RangeNZ$1.83 – NZ$1.855
52-Week RangeNZ$1.610 – NZ$2.370
All-Time HighNZ$3.360 (August 23, 2021)
All-Time LowNZ$1.000 (February 14, 2011)
Market Cap~NZ$1.5 billion
Trailing Dividend Yield5.66% (some sources report up to 6.09%)
Last Dividend Per ShareNZ$0.02 (quarterly)
Total Dividend Paid Last 12 MonthsNZ$0.10
Trailing EPS-NZ$0.124
Recent Half-Year Net Income-NZ$74 million
Estimated Fair Value (Simply Wall St)~10% above current price
Analyst Consensus TargetNZ$2.09 (Stockopedia), range NZ$2.00–$2.23
Next Earnings ReleaseAugust 12, 2026
Industry Benchmark (S&P/NZX 50)NZ50 gross index

Vital, as most New Zealand investors call it, was established in February 1994 and has spent more than three decades building a portfolio focused almost entirely on healthcare property. Roughly 80% of the trust’s value sits in private hospitals, with the remaining 20% in ambulatory care facilities and medical precincts across New Zealand and Australia. It is the largest listed specialist landlord of healthcare property in Australasia.

The tenants are mostly long-term hospital operators with multi-decade lease structures, the kind of buildings that don’t usually empty out when the macro economy wobbles. That concludes the thesis. You buy Vital because the underlying tenants will, in theory, keep paying rent through whatever happens to inflation, interest rates, or politics.

The catch in the current price action is that the property sector hasn’t been treated kindly by the global rates cycle. Bond yields have a significant impact on long-term real estate investments. When the world’s central banks held rates higher for longer through 2024 and 2025, every listed REIT in New Zealand and Australia got marked down, regardless of how stable the underlying business was.

Vital’s 52-week chart, with its peak at NZ$2.37 last summer and the gentle slide to current levels, is essentially a chart of that repricing. The all-time high of NZ$3.36 in August 2021, when interest rates were near zero, feels like a different era. The current price isn’t a referendum on the hospitals themselves. The future cost of capital is up for referendum.

What makes the trust still interesting to a certain kind of patient investor is the income profile. Vital pays a quarterly dividend, currently NZ$0.02 per unit, with total annual distributions of around NZ$0.10. The trailing dividend yield sits at roughly 5.66%, with some sources reporting figures closer to 6%.

In an environment where the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been cautiously cutting and term deposits are starting to compress, a 5.66% yield from a tenanted hospital portfolio looks reasonable rather than spectacular. The analyst consensus target on Stockopedia sits at NZ$2.09, about 10.74% above the current price. Simply Wall St estimates fair value about 9.9% above where the units trade. None of those numbers are heroic, but for a defensive REIT, they don’t need to be.

Vital Healthcare Share Price
Vital Healthcare Share Price

The financials, to be honest, are where the picture gets less reassuring. The most recent half-year net income came in at negative NZ$74 million, widening from a NZ$11.93 million loss the period before. That looks alarming until you understand the mechanics of REIT accounting.

Every reporting period, property values are marked to fair-value estimations, and the carrying value of buildings decreases on paper as capitalization rates rise due to higher long-term interest rates. That accounting hit can be enormous even when the rental income remains completely intact. The trailing EPS of -NZ$0.124 is a function of this revaluation cycle more than a function of operational performance. Whether the cycle has reached the bottom is the more important question, and reasonable people disagree.

What’s striking, comparing Vital to the broader NZX 50, is how isolated its underperformance has been. The New Zealand market, as a whole, returned about 4.6% over the past year. The NZ Health Care REITs subsector returned 27.4%. VHP, in that same window, was down roughly 4.4%. That kind of divergence inside what should be a similar peer group suggests something structural, not just macro.

It’s possible that other healthcare REITs have better-positioned debt profiles, or that Vital’s Australian assets are being more aggressively repriced, or that the trust’s pipeline of new development projects has come under more scrutiny. None of those explanations are publicly confirmed. But there’s a sense, talking to sector specialists in Auckland, that the market is waiting to see how Vital handles the next two earnings updates before deciding whether the gap closes or widens.

Tags:

Healthcare real estate (Australasia)VHP (NZX)Vital Healthcare Share Price

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