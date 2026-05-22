FXAIX Stock Price Hits New Highs as the S&P 500 Index Fund Keeps Quietly Winning

The fund continues to do what it does, but no one seems to discuss it at dinner parties. The Fidelity 500 Index Fund (ticker FXAIX) ended May 21, 2026, up 48 cents to close at $259.02. It’s the kind of action that doesn’t garner media attention, go viral on social media, or inspire red-arrowed YouTube thumbnails. Nevertheless, FXAIX has grown to be one of the most potent wealth-building tools in American finance, quietly operating inside millions of 401(k) accounts. As the numbers rise, there’s a feeling that something nearly unfair is taking place: the most straightforward investment keeps outperforming the ingenuity of almost everyone attempting to beat it.

When compared to the one-year figure of 31.03%, the fund’s year-to-date return of 9.27% seems modest. That kind of figure used to be associated with meme trades and hot tech stocks rather than a standard index fund. The annualized returns over the last three years have been 21.68%. 13.13% over five years. 15.25% over ten years. Ordinary people become wealthier than they anticipated thanks to numbers like these that compound silently in retirement accounts.

But what’s intriguing is the engine’s increased concentration. Just ten stocks account for nearly 38.42% of the total portfolio. Apple now holds 6.45% of the fund, but NVIDIA has quietly surpassed it to hold 7.85%. The remaining companies are Microsoft, Amazon, both classes of Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway. Whether they are aware of it or not, investors purchasing FXAIX today are placing a sizable wager on artificial intelligence infrastructure. 34.97% of the fund is allocated to information technology. The diverse American economy in which your grandfather made investments is not like that.

That might be an issue just waiting to arise. It could also be the perfect exposure for this decade. Really, no one knows. We do know that this fund has been managed by Geode Capital Management since August 2003, and the manager’s tenure alone—more than 20 years of quiet, methodical index tracking—tells you something about why the fund performs well. No famous manager is making audacious decisions. Quarterly drama doesn’t exist. Just a machine that charges an almost absurd 0.015% expense ratio while matching the index. Fifteen cents for every thousand dollars invested annually. The cost is so minimal that it hardly qualifies as a fee.

The irony is almost immediately apparent. Somewhere in midtown Manhattan, a busy fund manager wearing a fancy suit is staying up late trying to beat a fund that costs less than a stick of gum. Most of them won’t. Morningstar reports that FXAIX is among 1,201 competing funds in the Large Blend category, with a consistently high return rating and average risk. The holy trinity of personal finance is high returns, average risk, and minuscule fees; most investors overlook it in favor of something more ostentatious.

Fxaix stock price

The fund’s assets total $791.7 billion. That’s about the same as the GDP of Switzerland, to put things in perspective. Nevertheless, the portfolio hardly changes from year to year due to the low turnover rate of 2%. In its most basic institutional form, buy and hold.

Something seems to have changed over the past few years. In the past, index investing was the underdog approach, supported by individuals such as Jack Bogle while Wall Street laughed. The gospel is now widely accepted. The 12-month range of FXAIX, which is $194.70 to $250.56, reflects a market that has been rising due to concerns about tariffs, election cycles, and ongoing inflation. The fund simply continued to operate.

It’s difficult to ignore how quiet that triumph has been. Not much fanfare. No interviews with CEOs. Sitting in the corner of a brokerage statement that most people hardly ever open is just a number that is ticking up. It’s genuinely unclear if the upcoming decade will resemble the previous one. However, FXAIX is still doing the tedious task incredibly well for the time being.