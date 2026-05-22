BMNR Stock and the Quiet Bleed — Why Tom Lee’s Ethereum Empire Is Stumbling

A stock that reached $161 last summer and now trades for less than $20 has an almost theatrical quality. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which goes by the NYSE ticker BMNR, has had a year that most businesses wouldn’t make it through in the news, much less on a real trading screen. Nevertheless, it closed at $19.61 on a calm Thursday in late May, up a drowsy 1.13%, with the pre-market already losing a few cents. The chart resembles a heartbeat that has experienced something.

Even though the numbers are complicated, the basic plot is straightforward. By definition, Bitmine is an Ethereum treasury company. It purchases ETH. ETH is staked. According to the company, it currently possesses roughly 5.28 million tokens, or more than 4.37% of all Ethereum in circulation. The chairman is Tom Lee, the founder of Fundstrat who has established himself as a sort of mainstay on financial television. He keeps saying “the alchemy of five,” which refers to the point at which Bitmine holds five percent of all Ethereum. It’s the kind of catchphrase that either becomes a joke or ages into legend. It’s difficult to say which yet.

It’s difficult to ignore how Bitmine has practically completely changed around this one concept. The stock was a $3.92 microcap that most people were unaware of eleven months ago. With $12.6 billion in cryptocurrency and cash, as well as Cathie Wood’s ARK, Founders Fund, Pantera, Galaxy Digital, and Kraken on the cap table, it currently has a $11 billion market capitalization. Looking through the company’s most recent press releases, it seems like this isn’t really a stock anymore. With a NYSE listing attached, it’s a leveraged wager on Ethereum.

The most recent decline, which went from the low $20s in April to the high $18s in mid-May, wasn’t particularly severe. It was tedious. Intraday pops being sold into the close, lower highs, and controlled selling. That kind of behavior typically indicates that someone is leaving and someone is being patient. A resale filing for 501,545 shares held by current holders served as the catalyst, if you can call it that. Not fresh money. not expansion. Just a clear way for insiders to leave if they so choose. BMNR declined as a result of markets’ preference for that over balance-sheet theory.

The picture of the fundamentals is peculiar. approximately $6.10 million in revenue. 81.5% gross margin. $3.82 billion in net losses. $879 million in cash. a P/E ratio that is nonexistent due to the absence of earnings. A negative $7.44 EPS. It is truly confusing to read the figures back-to-back. It’s possible that BMNR is more akin to a closed-end fund than a tech company, in which case the conventional metrics just don’t apply. It’s also possible that conventional metrics will eventually demand attention.

The fact that Tom Lee has been correct about many things further complicates the situation. In late 2022, he predicted that Bitcoin would reach its lowest point. Since the majority of institutional voices wouldn’t touch Ethereum, he has been optimistic about it. The Made in America Validator Network, the MAVAN staking platform, brings in about $289 million a year, which is not insignificant. More ETH has been staked by Bitmine than by any other company worldwide. Investors appear to think Lee can see something that the market as a whole hasn’t yet priced in. Around $44 is the 12-month analyst target, which is more than twice the current price.

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Even so, there is a clear sense of tension when observing this from the outside. In essence, Bitmine is a bet that Ethereum will serve as the foundation for AI-driven agent transactions and tokenized finance. The stock at $19 appears to be a lost opportunity if that thesis is true. The 5.28 million ETH tokens become an extremely costly collection if it doesn’t. One of the swing factors—regulatory cover that Bitmine is publicly hoping will arrive—is the CLARITY Act, which has been mentioned in almost every recent Bitmine release. The odds are 61%, according to Polymarket. Lee has a higher perspective. The Senate takes its time.

For the time being, BMNR is still a story stock in the truest sense, as it has been since the rebrand. Either you accept the story or you don’t. In either case, the chart will continue to grind.