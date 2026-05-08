GE Healthcare Stock Price Slips Again — But Insiders Are Quietly Loading Up

GE HealthCare’s stock chart is one of those that causes investors to stop mid-scroll. The shares ended the day at $61.34, a slight decline of 0.64%, but a longer-term perspective reveals a more unsettling picture. From its 52-week high of $89.77, the stock has dropped about 34%. This decline was gradual rather than abrupt, which frequently unnerves long-term investors.

The picture becomes more intriguing as you move through the numbers. To be honest, GEHC is inexpensive for a healthcare technology company of this size, trading at roughly 14.7 times earnings. The S&P median is more in line with 23. With a yield of about 5.4%, free cash flow is significantly higher than the overall market. The operating margin is consistently in the lower double digits. This doesn’t call for a crisis. Nevertheless, the market continues to subtly lower the price.

Company GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Ticker NASDAQ: GEHC Current Price (8 May 2026) 61.34 USD 52-Week Range 58.75 – 89.77 USD Market Cap 27.90 billion USD P/E Ratio 14.69 Dividend Yield 0.23% Q1 2026 Revenue 5.13 billion USD (+7.41% Y/Y) CEO Peter J. Arduini (since Jan 2022) Headquarters Chicago, Illinois Employees 54,000 (2025) Founded 1994 2024 Revenue 19.7 billion USD

After the Q1 2026 earnings were released in late April, a portion of the cause became evident. Revenue of $5.1 billion barely exceeded projections, and adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share fell slightly short of consensus. CEO Peter Arduini cited growing expenses for memory chips, oil, and freight in addition to a supplier problem in Pharmaceutical Diagnostics that has since been fixed. Stifel warned of a roughly $250 million margin headwind that won’t be offset until the second half of the year, but it maintained its Buy rating while lowering its target to $80. Citi took it a step further, lowering the price to $65 and stating that the stock has entered a “show me” phase, a statement that always has weight on Wall Street.

Ge Healthcare Stock Price

It becomes interesting at that point. Because insiders have been taking the opposite action while analysts have been stealthily retreating. Director H. Lawrence Culp Jr., who has been following General Electric for the past ten years, purchased 80,805 shares on May 6th for about $5 million. William J. Stromberg, a fellow director, purchased 1,000 shares at $61.69 each that same week. Earlier purchases were made by CFO James Saccaro and Arduini himself. In six months, there have been four insider trades—all purchases, no sales. That is not how a leadership team prepares for an impact.

Of course, it’s possible that the directors are just abusing a discount. There are many executives in history who purchased their own stock just before things deteriorated, proving that insiders are not always reliable. GEHC’s parent companies saw a 55% decline during the dot-com crash, a 48% decline during the financial crisis, and a 50% decline during the 2022 inflation episode. Healthcare equipment isn’t always the safe haven that people think it is.

Ge Healthcare Stock Price

However, observing the trading floor right now gives the impression that two stories are happening simultaneously. One concerns a stock that is trapped in the penalty box, missed quarters, and cost pressure. The other is about a leadership team using personal funds, an installed base of imaging machines humming away in hospitals from Cleveland to Yokohama, and consistent cash flow. As expected, hedge funds are divided; last quarter, UBS Asset Management and others reduced their holdings while Barrow Hanley and Dodge & Cox added millions of shares.

As of right now, GEHC is in that awkward middle ground where both the bull and bear scenarios seem plausible. The early run-up was indicative of the company’s high expectations when it separated from General Electric at the beginning of 2023. Since then, the retreat has been more of a return to reality than a verdict. The next analyst note will likely have less of an impact on whether $61 is a floor or a ledge than what appears in the second-half numbers. It appears that the directors have won their wager. The market as a whole is still observing.