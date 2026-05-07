Why the Dave Ramsey Mortgage Rule Is Quietly Pricing Out the Middle Class

When a couple discovers the numbers don’t add up, a certain kind of silence falls across a kitchen table. Calculators humming, spreadsheets open, a half-cold cup of coffee pushed to one side. For years, they have been listening to Dave Ramsey on the radio—possibly in the background of someone else’s car or while driving home from work. His rule is easy to remember: only use a 15-year fixed mortgage, and keep your housing expenses at or below 25% of your take-home pay. Ramsey cautions that if you do more, “you risk not having enough margin in your budget every month.” It sounds accountable. The problem is that it sounds more and more unattainable in 2026.

In thirty years, Ramsey’s reasoning hasn’t really changed. Purchase what you can afford. Steer clear of the lengthy mortgage that follows you into old age. Pay it off quickly. He has been preaching this from the same studio in Franklin, Tennessee, for so long that his audience has come to associate the advice with scripture. To be honest, when 30-year rates were close to 3% and a $200,000 house was a typical starter home, the math worked perfectly. That world has vanished. It has been replaced by something more unfamiliar and challenging to use.

Topic Key Information Subject Dave Ramsey Mortgage Rule Originator Dave Ramsey, founder of Ramsey Solutions Headquarters Franklin, Tennessee Core Rule Housing costs ≤ 25% of monthly take-home pay Mortgage Type Recommended 15-year fixed-rate only Down Payment Target 20% (5–10% acceptable for first-time buyers) Total Costs Included Principal, interest, taxes, insurance, PMI, HOA Average U.S. Home Price ~$385,000 Income Required (avg. home) ~$140,000 take-home for full compliance Total U.S. Mortgge Debt (Q4 2025) $13.17 trillion Personal Savings Rate 4.0% (down from 6.2%) Common Criticism Considered too rigid for current market conditions

The difference is noticeable when you run the numbers today. Before taxes and insurance, a $400,000 home with a 20% down payment on a 15-year loan at about 5.44% comes to about $2,400 per month. A household needs to make about $140,000 annually after taxes in order to keep that below Ramsey’s hard line of 25% of take-home pay. You’re closer to $180,000 before taxes. The average American family makes roughly $74,000. That gap cannot be filled by any clever spreadsheet trick.

What Ramsey’s listeners have been whispering for some time is now being publicly stated by critics: if the rule is strictly enforced, it will simply prevent the middle class from becoming homeowners. Additionally, renting eliminates the slow forced equity that has historically created generational wealth in this nation, even though it is occasionally the better short-term option. A family that follows Ramsey’s advice to the letter might end up renting during their prime earning years and retiring with money but no house, which isn’t exactly what the rule was intended to achieve.

Dave Ramsey Mortgage Rule

It’s really fascinating to watch this unfold on call-in shows and Reddit forums. When listeners write in with a monthly take-home pay of $5,440, they are shocked to learn that Ramsey’s calculations cap them at a $244,000 house, which in most metropolitan areas would buy a fixer-upper or nothing at all. A caller from New York City noted that a one-bedroom rental would not be covered by her permitted mortgage. Another person from a low-cost-of-living area claimed that her payment is 19% of take-home pay and that she is truly living the rule. They are both correct. They both depict completely different Americas.

Ramsey seems to be aware of how important the rule is. He’s stuck with it nonetheless, in part because he’s witnessed the consequences of people stretching: foreclosures, resentment, and marriages strained by mortgage stress. His recent on-air advice to a Tennessee couple whose multigenerational home deal fell through was typical: sell it right away, accept the loss, and move on. Perhaps cold, but steady.

It’s difficult to ignore the shift in the discourse surrounding his rule from “wise” to “wishful.” That doesn’t mean it’s incorrect. It is highly likely that a household will retire wealthier and less stressed than one that did not reach 25% on a 15-year note. The more difficult question, which Ramsey hasn’t fully addressed for the median earner, is what people should do while they wait for a market that might never accommodate them.