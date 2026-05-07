Why Did Google Stock Go Up Today? The $200 Billion Anthropic Bombshell Explained

On Wall Street, there’s a certain type of morning when one stock seems to drain the atmosphere, and Alphabet is that stock today. Google’s parent company can be seen everywhere if you walk past any trading floor or take a quick look at any finance feed. It is rising once more, shattering previous records, and traders are watching the ticker in the same way that people watch weather radar prior to a storm.

The causes aren’t particularly enigmatic. Simply put, they have compounded more quickly than most anticipated. Analysts who had become accustomed to predictable beats were genuinely taken aback by Alphabet’s Q1 2026 results a week ago. The company reported $109.9 billion in revenue, a 22% increase, and earnings per share of $5.11, compared to a consensus closer to $2.66. Such a gap does not occur by coincidence. It occurs when a company that everyone thought was gradually being eaten by AI chatbots suddenly reports a 19% increase in search revenue—the exact market segment for which people had written obituaries.

Google Cloud may be this story’s most underappreciated aspect. The backlog, or contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, almost doubled to over $460 billion while revenue increased by 63%. That figure is so big that it almost seems unreal. The AI lab is reportedly planning to spend about $200 billion over the course of five years on Google’s cloud and chips, according to reports that surfaced this week. A single customer relationship accounted for over 40% of the disclosed backlog. It appears that investors don’t think this is an isolated incident. They are viewing it as evidence that the cloud industry is practically essential to the next generation of AI infrastructure.

Alphabet Inc. — Key Information Details Company Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google) Ticker Symbols GOOG / GOOGL (NASDAQ) CEO Sundar Pichai Headquarters Mountain View, California Founded 2015 (as Alphabet) Employees ~190,820 Market Cap ~$4.86 Trillion Q1 2026 Revenue $109.9 billion (up 22% YoY) Q1 2026 EPS $5.11 (up 82% YoY) Google Cloud Growth 63% YoY Cloud Backlog $460 billion+ Recent Catalyst Anthropic ~$200B multi-year cloud commitment 52-Week Range $153.83 – $402.70

Analysts have made rapid progress. James Lee of Mizuho increased his goal from $420 to $460. JPMorgan and Roth Capital then made their own improvements. Ark, owned by Cathie Wood, added shares. Fisher Asset Management significantly increased its ownership. Depending on who you ask, there seems to be a sense that the institutions are crowding the same trade, which can be both a warning and a confirmation. The market is currently favoring the latter.

It’s difficult to overlook the difference with Meta. Although both businesses are investing enormous amounts of money in AI infrastructure—Alphabet recently increased its 2026 capital expenditure projection to a range of $180–$190 billion—Meta’s stock suffered while Google’s increased. Quietly, traders acknowledge that trust is what makes the difference. Google is demonstrating the revenue to support the expenditure. Meta is requesting your patience. Not all markets are patient.

Why Did Google Stock Go Up Today

Naturally, there are actual dangers hiding beneath the headlines. Google is offering changes to avoid new fines as the EU continues to scrutinize its news search practices. While others poured in, some funds, like CalPERS, reduced their holdings. DeepMind’s internal conflict over Pentagon contracts hasn’t gone away. Additionally, a £3 billion lawsuit in the UK regarding display advertisements is the kind of thing that rarely goes unnoticed but doesn’t move a stock today.

Even so, it’s difficult to ignore how drastically the story about Alphabet has changed in just a year. The question of whether ChatGPT would undermine Search was discussed a year ago. Today, the question is whether Alphabet will surpass Nvidia as the most valuable company in the world. For the first time in a long time, investors genuinely think Google is winning the part of the AI race that pays the bills, so whether that occurs or not, the stock is rising today. It remains to be seen if that conviction endures.