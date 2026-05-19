How the Iran War Is Hitting American Grocery Budgets — From Boston to Denver, Families Are Cutting Back

You can practically feel the recalculation taking place in real time when you walk into any mid-sized grocery store on a Tuesday night, whether it’s a Stop & Shop in a Boston suburb or a King Soopers off Colfax in Denver. In the meat section, shoppers take their time. Coupons that haven’t been used in a long time emerge from wallets. The people pushing the carts appear a little more worn out, and the carts themselves are a little emptier than before.

The war in Iran has primarily been presented as an oil story. The easy part to see is that. Drivers in Minnesota are paying nearly 70 cents more for gas than they were a month ago, with prices in the Twin Cities rising nearly 30 cents overnight to settle at $4.44 per gallon. Oil, however, is just the beginning. What follows is the slower, stranger tale—when the expenses associated with manufacturing, packing, and transportation all begin to trend in the same direction.

Siebert Financial’s chief investment officer, Mark Malek, put it in a memorable way. He said that the gas pump is merely the first act. The true household hit appears later, concealed within commonplace items. It’s a helpful framework because it clarifies what most people sense but are unable to articulate: prices seep rather than just spike. Over 95% of the world’s finished goods contain petrochemicals, which are made from oil and natural gas. garbage bags. bottles for prescription drugs. A pack of chicken thighs is wrapped in shrink wrap. It’s all not immune.

Speaking with small business owners gives me the impression that they already know what’s going to happen. The owner of Le Burger in Minnesota, Josh Hoyt, doesn’t sugarcoat it. Fuel surcharges are almost instinctively added by his vendors when they notice an increase in pump prices. He said, “There’s a whole chain of people that have to make money for it all to work,” which may be the most candid statement about the American food economy in recent memory. He hasn’t increased the cost of the menu. Hopefully, he won’t have to. He acknowledges that the margins are thin enough to read a newspaper.

Iran War Is Hitting American Grocery Budgets

The figures that lie beneath all of this are harsh. A $100 grocery run from a few years ago now costs $120 because food prices have increased by about 20% since 2022. A year ago, ground beef cost $6.02 per pound; today, it costs $6.92. In the same time frame, tomatoes have increased by almost $1 per pound. A family is not broken by any of these leaps alone. When combined, they rewrite the monthly math for a household.

Malek refers to this as the second wave’s cruelty. It doesn’t arrive at once. It trickles. One week’s worth of extra money on the receipt. The next package of chicken was noticeably smaller. A prescription co-pay creeping upward in the quiet way prescriptions tend to do. By the time anyone connects the dots back to a war in the Persian Gulf, the budget has already shifted — quietly, structurally, almost permanently.

It’s also difficult to ignore the pattern. America has been through this before — 2008, the early 1990s, the long 1970s shadow — and every time, the response is the same uneasy mix of frustration and adjustment. Families don’t riot. They simply made cuts. Don’t eat the steak. Purchase the store brand. Reduce your driving, carpool, or remain indoors.

Another question is whether the markets, the White House, or the Federal Reserve are prepared for the lag effect. Based on where futures have settled, investors appear to think the worst of the oil shock has passed. However, the petrochemical chain is more difficult to model, slower, and messier. On a trading floor, the plastics in a yogurt cup do not reprice. They reprice in a supermarket shelf in Denver, a distributor in Texas, and a warehouse in Ohio.

As this develops, there’s a sense that the nation is once again learning a lesson it never quite seems to remember: geopolitics doesn’t stay overseas. It returns home. usually via the side door. Usually via the grocery bag.