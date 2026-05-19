The Washington Raid: Inside the DOJ’s Unprecedented Surprise Visit to the Federal Reserve

It took place on a Friday, as these events frequently do, when Washington is already half-thinking about the weekend and newsrooms are closing. In response to Jerome Powell’s June testimony before the Senate Banking Committee and, of all things, a renovation project on a few old buildings, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas. By Sunday night, Powell was addressing the nation via a video that, for a man who has spent years keeping his words like state secrets, felt remarkably intimate.

Even though the markets did not panic as one might have anticipated, there is a feeling that something changed that weekend. Perhaps investors thought Powell would make it through this. Perhaps they’ve just become numb. In any case, the silence served as a signal of its own.

The $2.5 billion project to renovate the Fed’s marble-clad headquarters on Constitution Avenue, which has been dragging on for years, is the formal subject of the subpoenas. The scaffolding, the white dust on the sidewalks, and the workers in vests carrying materials past the bronze eagles are all familiar to anyone who has strolled past those buildings. It’s the type of project that draws criticism as soon as the cost is revealed. However, Powell himself contended that the renovation isn’t really the point. Seldom are pretexts.

The true dispute predates this administration. It concerns whether a central bank should be able to determine interest rates based on data, payroll reports, and tariff pass-through effects, or if it should be subject to the whims of the current president. For over a year, Trump has been pressuring Powell to cut interest rates sharply, sometimes in a courteous manner and more often not. Powell, citing the residual heat from last year’s tariffs, has remained cautious and slow. The criminal threat seems like the next step in a protracted dispute that neither man is prepared to give up.

The Washington Raid

As this plays out, it’s difficult to ignore how uncommon it is for senators in the president’s own party to publicly disagree. However, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina did just that, indicating that they would categorically reject Trump’s Fed nominees. Murkowski referred to it as coercion. When a sitting Republican senator uses that word about her own administration, it strikes a harder chord than most editorials.

A bipartisan group of former Fed chairs likened the situation to acts by governments in nations that Americans typically view with pity rather than envy. Harvard economist Jason Furman described the action as “ham-handed.” It’s an oddly familiar term for what might be one of the most significant conflicts between the central bank and the executive branch in recent memory. However, history occasionally appears in cardigans instead of capes.

The Fed’s interest-rate-setting committee is also experiencing a more subdued effect. At the following meeting, a cut was already improbable. It seems nearly impossible now. Even if the economic situation changes, the Fed cannot act without seeming to give in to pressure. Ironically, that is the exact opposite of what the White House desired.

Powell’s tenure on the Board of Governors continues until January 2028, but his term as chair expires in May. Up until last week, most observers thought he would quietly disappear and possibly go back to living a private life. There are now rumors that he may remain in order to prevent Trump from getting another appointment. For a man who has seldom pursued the limelight, it would be an odd second act.

After reading the statements and watching the video, one is left with the impression that an organization is real-time discovering its own core. The remodeling will be completed. We’ll polish the marble. For the time being, it remains unclear whether the Federal Reserve’s independence will endure.