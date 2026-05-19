The Quiet Comeback of SNDK Stock: From $35 to $1,333 in One Year

When a certain type of stock story appears, it usually causes seasoned traders to stop in their tracks. One of those stories is Sandisk, which was formerly traded under the ticker SNDK. The shares were trading close to $35 a year ago. They started at $1,333 this week. A story that combines semiconductor cycles, corporate history, and the peculiar way Wall Street rediscovers a name it had quietly written off can be found somewhere between those two figures.

In the early 2000s, you could see Sandisk’s blue-and-red packaging hanging from pegboards close to the checkout in any electronics store. These items, which included USB sticks shaped like keychains and memory cards for digital cameras, were the small, commonplace items that made the company famous long before flash storage became a strategic asset. After the Western Digital acquisition in 2016, SNDK just vanished from the ticker tape. The brand was mostly hidden inside WD for almost ten years.

The ticker returned after the spinoff was finished in February 2025. Investor enthusiasm did not return, at least not right away. For the majority of last year, the stock hovered in the low double digits, and analysts believed the new Sandisk was merely a memory pure-play in a sector known for its harsh cycles. Everyone might have misinterpreted the cycle.

The tone was drastically altered by the April 30th earnings announcement. $5.95 billion in revenue. EPS of $23.41 compared to the $14.17 consensus. a 251% increase in revenue from the previous year. Such figures typically come after months of pre-leak rumors, but the sell side appeared to be genuinely taken aback by this one. Overweight was reiterated by Morgan Stanley at $1,100. Citigroup raised its goal to $1,300. Sanford C. Bernstein received $1,700. Just a few weeks prior, Weiss Ratings had the stock at a “sell,” but they discreetly moved it up to a “hold.” It’s difficult to ignore how hesitant some of the analyst notes sound as you watch them accumulate; they sound like people who arrived late to a party and are still trying to figure out who threw it.

The Quiet Comeback of SNDK Stock

This rally is covered in technical fingerprints. $914 is the 50-day moving average, $563 is the 200-day, and the beta is 4.82. You should take another look at that last number. A beta close to five indicates that the stock moves with the kind of ferocity typically associated with biotechs and small caps, not a company with a current market capitalization of about $197 billion. Index funds were likely compelled to purchase regardless of valuation upon their re-inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 on April 20th, which fueled an already raging fire.

There is a true industry shift beneath the price action. High-density NAND is in high demand for AI workloads, and Sandisk is one of the few Western suppliers capable of providing it at scale. The 2000-founded Toshiba joint venture is still in production. In January, WD rebranded its Blue and Black SSD lines as Sandisk Optimus and Optimus GX, which improved the company’s consumer narrative. All of this does not ensure that the current rate will continue; flash memory has humbled investors in the past and will do so once more.

The story of institutional flows is more subdued. Before the major move, small to mid-sized companies like Composition Wealth, Westfuller Advisors, Everhart, Assetmark, and Savvy added shares gradually through the fourth quarter. It’s the kind of purchasing that implies the smart money was already paying attention, not the kind that screams insider conviction. In the meantime, Western Digital has reduced the amount of its remaining stake to about $1 billion and intends to eventually withdraw entirely. There is a real overhang.

Watching SNDK trade right now gives me the impression that the market has fallen in love more quickly than the fundamentals can support. Perhaps it hasn’t. After all, Sandisk was worth $19 billion in 2015. Maybe $197 billion isn’t as ridiculous as it seems when the AI memory boom is taken into account. Whether the rally is rewarded or punished in the upcoming quarter is still up in the air. In any case, the ticker that disappeared in 2016 has returned and is now louder than anyone anticipated.