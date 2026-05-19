The statistics surrounding Intuit have always presented an odd and somewhat contradictory picture. Here is a company most Americans interact with only once a year, usually in a panic, usually somewhere around mid-April, and yet its stock has spent the better part of two decades quietly compounding into one of the most expensive software names on the Nasdaq. Walk through any small accounting office in suburban America and you will find QuickBooks open on at least one monitor. It’s the kind of dominance that doesn’t announce itself.

The earnings are due tomorrow, May 20. Analysts are looking for roughly $10.72 in EPS and somewhere around $7.28 billion in revenue, numbers that would extend a streak of double-digit growth that has, frankly, surprised even some of the bulls. The year-over-year increase in revenue is 15.6%. Operating income jumped 35.6%. Those are not the figures of a mature software company politely treading water. They are the figures of something still pushing.

And yet, there’s a sense that Intuit is no longer being judged by the same yardstick as a year ago. The market has noticed the AI pivot, and the market expects it to mean something. Last July, the company let go of 1,800 employees — about ten percent of the workforce — and said plainly that the savings would be redirected toward generative AI. It was a striking move from a firm that rarely makes headlines for layoffs. There was a quiet bluntness to the announcement, the kind of language you don’t expect from a place headquartered in Mountain View, where corporate communications usually arrive wrapped in three layers of optimism.

Watching this unfold, it’s hard not to notice how much the stock now depends on a single question: can Intuit actually convert its enormous installed base into something smarter, stickier, and harder to leave? QuickBooks Online continues to grow its user base.

Intuit Stock at a Crossroads

More recommendation flows are incorporating credit karma. Despite years of negative publicity, TurboTax has managed to maintain a level of brand recognition that rivals haven’t been able to match. Premium valuations, however, penalize hesitancy. Investors are paying for a future rather than a present at a price-to-sales ratio of 5.51 and a P/E of 26.2.

The shares have experienced extreme volatility. A general idea of how much the story has changed can be found in the 52-week range, which is €293.70 to €707.60 on the German listing, where many European traders follow it. A portion of that fluctuation was indicative of more general software volatility. Some of it was Intuit-specific, particularly around questions of TurboTax’s market position after the FTC settlement in 2022 and the company’s long, contentious relationship with the IRS over pre-filled returns. The majority of developed nations just give their citizens a completed form. Part of the reason the US still doesn’t is because of Intuit’s lobbying, which comes up every few tax seasons before quietly fading away.

However, there is hope among analysts. The twelve-month target floats around $634, with a three-year view stretching to $701. A dividend yield of 1.15% gives the patient a little buffer. Free cash flow per share of $24.61 gives the balance sheet real room to breathe. Meyka AI gives the stock a B+, which feels about right — strong fundamentals, real questions about the price.

It’s still unclear whether tomorrow’s report will satisfy a market that has already priced in success. Investors will look closely at subscription growth, at Credit Karma’s monetization, at whether ProConnect held up through tax season. They’ll look hardest, probably, at margins. In Mountain View, Intuit has created something sturdy. The question of whether that durability is worth what the market is asking is actually up for debate.