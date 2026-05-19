CoreWeave Stock: The Wall Street Bet That Refuses to Cool Down

CoreWeave is one of those companies that enter the public markets with more questions than answers. The response on the trading floor was subdued and almost doubtful when CRWV debuted on the Nasdaq on March 28, 2025, raising $1.5 billion after cutting its initial $2.7 billion goal in half. Since then, analysts have consistently emphasized that this wasn’t your typical debut. It was an oddity. A business based on leveraged debt, rented GPUs, and the presumption that demand for AI wouldn’t change.

It’s remarkable how fast the doubt gave way to something more akin to fascination. By early 2026, the conversation had completely changed as the stock found a rhythm and then a momentum. In January, Nvidia contributed an additional $2 billion at a price of $87.20 per share, deepening a partnership that already seems more like a covert vertical strategy. It’s possible that Nvidia just needs CoreWeave to exist—a buyer who is willing to purchase every Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra chip that comes off the assembly line and doesn’t object to the price.

The strategy is visible in tangible form. Nvidia has referred to the $1.6 billion data center in Plano, Texas, as the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. It was built primarily for Nvidia’s own workloads. When you drive past one of these facilities, you’ll notice the quiet—long, windowless buildings humming softly, cooled by industrial chillers, surrounded by parking lots that only fill up during shift changes. There is a perception that almost everything that occurs outside has less economic significance than anything that occurs inside.

The client list resembles a who’s-who of the AI boom. Over 60% of CoreWeave’s 2024 revenue came from Microsoft, a concentration risk that should worry investors more than it appears to. Then came the OpenAI deal, a $350 million private placement that gave OpenAI a stake in the company along with a five-year, roughly $12 billion contract signed in March 2025. Anthropic for Claude inference workloads and a $21 billion expansion with Meta were introduced in April 2026. The same cloud provider in New Jersey now powers three of the world’s most valuable AI businesses. Depending on how you squint, that could be a single point of failure or a moat.

CoreWeave Stock

However, it’s the debt picture that causes real discomfort. The 2023 facility backed by H100s as collateral was uncommon at the time, and the structure has only become more aggressive. CoreWeave has built its empire on borrowed time and borrowed money. The $8.5 billion financing sought in February using Meta contracts as collateral and the $3.5 billion convertible senior notes offering in April 2026 are not indicative of a company that anticipates a slowdown. These are bets, stacked on top of each other, that demand will continue to outpace supply due to AI.

The similarities to Tesla ten years ago and even Amazon in the early 2000s are difficult to ignore. The market is constantly attempting to set a price for something it is unable to accurately quantify. On paper, CoreWeave’s customer concentration is concerning, it isn’t profitable in any traditional sense, and its founders came from cryptocurrency mining and commodities trading—hardly the typical background for hyperscale infrastructure. Nevertheless, they have 1,450 workers, data centers in the US and Europe, and a stock that institutional investors consistently purchase whenever it declines.

How long the demand for AI computing continues to double will determine whether CoreWeave’s stock maintains its current level. This is something that no one can truly predict. The $1.7 billion acquisition of Weights & Biases, the unsuccessful Core Scientific bid, and the agreements with OpenPipe and Monolith all seem to indicate that the company is attempting to expand beyond its role as a GPU landlord. As you watch this develop, you begin to question whether CRWV is the most intriguing or the most vulnerable infrastructure story of the decade. Maybe both at once.