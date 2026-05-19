XOM Stock Hits Record Highs: Is Exxon Mobil’s Rally Just Getting Started?

The lights never truly go out somewhere on a Baytown, Texas, refinery floor. Workers pass steel towers humming with a steady, low sound that eventually fades into the background. Trucks come and go. Changes occur. And quietly, Exxon Mobil has been enjoying one of its best years ever, almost without anyone in the larger market paying much attention until recently.

Even on a Wall Street trading desk that has witnessed numerous energy cycles, XOM stock is up about 27 to 30 percent year to date through May. This is the kind of move that draws attention. On March 30, the stock approached its all-time high of $176.41. The turnaround feels almost cinematic for a company that, only a few years ago, was being written off by ESG-focused funds and removed from major indexes.

I’ve talked to portfolio managers over the years, and they seem to think that energy stocks are only tolerated when they are beneficial. They are also helpful at the moment. Geopolitical tensions that continue to add layers of uncertainty have helped push Brent crude toward $106 per barrel, and money has poured into energy ETFs at a rate that suggests something more than a short-term trade. It’s another matter entirely whether it lasts.

The basics present a compelling argument. In 2025, Exxon Mobil produced 4.7 million barrels per day, the most in over 40 years. It’s worth pondering that figure for a while. Forty years. Since the company last produced this much oil, a whole generation of executives have come and gone, and for some reason it is doing so now, in a time when most observers thought peak demand was already behind us. It’s difficult to ignore the irony.

XOM Stock Hits Record Highs

A more nuanced picture is revealed by earnings. On May 1, the company announced its first-quarter profit of $4.2 billion, or $1 per diluted share. That’s a decrease from the previous year, in part due to timing dynamics, which consistently receive a paragraph of explanation in the press release and scant attention from analysts. The money is what really matters to investors. And the money is coming in. Dividends and buybacks totaled $9.2 billion in shareholder distributions during the quarter, with an additional $20 billion in repurchases scheduled for the entire year.

The dividend comes next. Q2 saw an increase to $1.03 per share, the 39th year in a row. That’s the kind of pattern that subtly fosters trust over many years. It is noticed by retirees. Pension funds are aware of it. Even when the price chart appears frothy, this is the slow-burning case for owning a business like this.

Not everyone believes the run can go on. On May 11, Bob Brackett of Bernstein reduced his price target from $195 to $182, citing “energy market complexities,” but he remained optimistic about the stock as a whole. In spirit, the majority of the Street concurs. With consensus targets ranging from $166 to $170, which actually suggests a slight decline from current levels, 25 analysts have Outperform ratings. Although the easy money may already have been made, investors appear to think the story is still intact.

The more important question remains unanswered. The rally quickly loses its momentum if tensions subside and supply recovers. Similar claims regarding EV demand peaks were once made by Tesla skeptics, and they were both correct and incorrect at different points in time. Unlike some major European companies, Exxon Mobil is not attempting to reinvent itself. It is expanding its knowledge. Depending on who you ask, that could be either stubbornness or strategic clarity.

As of right now, production is running, the dividend is landing, and the stock is holding close to all-time highs. Oil markets are just that—oil markets.