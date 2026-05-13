ONDS Stock Is Up 1,000% in a Year , The Real Question Is Whether the Story Can Keep Pace

Some stocks arrive late to the party, consume everything in sight, and depart before dawn, while others ascend silently. Somewhere in the second camp is ONDS, the ticker for the business that is now known as Ondas Inc. It was trading for less than $1 a year ago. It has a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion and is trading for about $9.04 as of Wednesday. That’s the kind of run that makes short sellers grab antacids and longtime investors grin. With a low of $0.76 and a high of $15.28, the 52-week range provides a clear picture. In a 12-month period, very few other Nasdaq names have accomplished so much.

The business itself is an odd mash-up of two concepts. On one side is Ondas Networks, which primarily uses its FullMAX software-defined radio platform to construct private wireless systems for public safety, oil and gas, railroads, and electric utilities. The drone and counter-drone company Ondas Autonomous Systems, which has been doing the majority of the work on the income statement, is on the other side.

With the introduction of Iron Drone Raider, the Optimus autonomous drone platform, and Sentrycs counter-UAS, Ondas has transformed from a tiny wireless vendor into a company that increasingly resembles a defense contractor. Both the relocation from suburban Massachusetts to West Palm Beach and the name change from Ondas Holdings Inc. to Ondas Inc. in January 2026 were not subtle.

Category Details Company Ondas Inc. (formerly Ondas Holdings Inc., renamed January 2026) Ticker ONDS (Nasdaq) CEO Eric Brock Headquarters West Palm Beach, Florida (relocated January 2026) Business Segments Ondas Networks (private wireless) and Ondas Autonomous Systems (drones) Current Price (May 13, 2026) $9.04 Previous Close $9.42 Today’s Range $8.80 – $9.35 52-Week Range $0.76 – $15.28 Market Cap ~$4.4 billion TTM Revenue $50.7 million FY2025 Revenue Growth +605% YoY FY2026 Revenue Guidance $170M – $180M TTM Net Loss -$133.4 million Diluted EPS (TTM) -$0.62 Gross Margin 39.7% Recent Major Deal $175M merger with Mistral Inc. (completed April 24, 2026) Programs Inherited via Mistral Over $1 billion in U.S. Army & Special Operations contracts Notable Subsidiary Win 4M Defense — $10M order tied to $1.7B Israeli border initiative Short Interest 33.5% of float (up ~1,765% YoY) Analyst Consensus Strong Buy (avg. price target ~$19.83 – $20.13) Next Catalyst Q1 2026 earnings call, May 14, 2026

The Mistral merger, which was finalized on April 24, was the action that significantly altered the discourse. The $175 million acquisition brought more than $1 billion in current programs across the U.S. Army and Special Operations contract vehicles, as well as domestic production capabilities, to Ondas by integrating a U.S. defense prime contractor. Inheriting that type of contract pipeline is huge for a business with $50.7 million in trailing twelve-month revenue.

It is parallel to a second story thread. A $10 million order linked to a $1.7 billion border-security project managed by Israel’s Ministry of Defense was recently awarded to the subsidiary 4M Defense; additional work is anticipated if the initial stages go well. The phrase “moving up the value chain,” which frequently appears in analyst comments, is clearly what management is attempting to accomplish.

The financials continue to show that the company is not profitable but rather in the development stage of transition. Revenue for the fiscal year 2025 increased by 605% to $50.73 million. Due to a $82.2 million non-cash warrant charge in Q4, the net loss was $137 million, more than twice as much as the prior year. The company anticipates sales of between $170 and $180 million in 2026. If the M&A engine continues to run and integrations don’t falter, some optimistic analysts think management may push toward $500 million.

Although the dilution risk from ongoing share issue is significant, operating cash flow is still negative, at about -$38.7 million on a trailing basis, and the current ratio of 4.84 indicates there is liquidity to operate. The recent prospectus filings for resale shares associated with the acquisitions of World View and Mistral serve as a reminder that there are expenses associated with the equity story.

Nearly as fascinating as the fundamentals are the trading dynamics surrounding ONDS. With a startling 1,765% increase over the previous year, short interest is currently at about 33.5% of the float. There are about 3.2 days to cover. With implied volatility recently above 100%, which is typically only seen in real small-cap meme territory, options flow has occasionally been almost theatrically optimistic.

ONDS Stock

The stock is expected to move significantly in either direction following the Q1 2026 earnings call on Thursday, May 14, and options markets are pricing in a post-report swing of almost 15%. That’s a significant range for a stock that ended the previous day at $9.42.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that ONDS is situated at the rather awkward nexus of three distinct narratives that investors are currently drawn to: small-cap turnaround, defense expenditure, and drones. With a 12-month price objective of roughly $19.83, the Wall Street consensus among the six covering analysts is at Strong Buy, suggesting more than 100% upside from current levels. Regarding contract execution and Mistral integration, that goal makes a significant assumption.

The transition from a wireless networking expert for train signaling to a defense drone prime contractor with a billion-dollar program book is a true identity transformation, but it also requires the organization can continue to present a cohesive story about who it really is. The following two quarters will begin to reveal if ONDS turns into a serious mid-cap defense brand or just another cautionary story about cheap money chasing keyword areas. For the time being, the contracts are genuine, the chart is loud, and the losses are still significant enough to maintain everyone’s integrity.