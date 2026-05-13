ServiceNow Stock Has Lost More Than Half Its Value in 2026 , The Story Is Stranger Than It Looks

For the past two months, a certain Bloomberg graphic of ServiceNow has been making the rounds on financial Twitter. It’s the kind of picture that makes you pause. The stock had a clear, nearly crystalline rising trend for years, reaching a peak of about $211 last summer. After that, it declined slowly and methodically through 2026, returning to the $80s.

With a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, NOW is currently trading at $89.26 on Wednesday, May 13. Earlier this year, the 52-week low of $81.24 was seen. To put it simply, anyone who bought close to the peak has lost more than half of their stake in a stock that continues to increase more than 20% annually on all stated metrics.

Category Details Company ServiceNow, Inc. Ticker NOW (NYSE) CEO William R. McDermott Headquarters Santa Clara, California Founded 2004 Employees 29,187 Current Price (May 13, 2026) $89.26 Open $92.47 Today’s Range $88.69 – $93.83 52-Week Range $81.24 – $211.48 Market Cap $91.78 billion P/E Ratio 52.94 Forward P/E ~21x Dividend Yield None Volume (today) 22.35M (vs. avg. 22.79M) YTD Performance (2026) Approx. -33% to -40% Q1 2026 Revenue $3.77 billion (+22% YoY) Q1 2026 Subscription Revenue $3.67 billion Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS $0.97 (beat $0.96) Updated FY2026 Subscription Guidance $15.74B – $15.78B 2030 Revenue Target $32 billion Now Assist AI ACV Target (2026) $1 billion+ Major Recent M&A Moveworks acquisition closed Dec. 2025 ($2.85B) New Buyback Authorization $5 billion (Jan. 2026) Analyst Consensus Strong Buy, median PT ~$140 (range $85–$226)

The ServiceNow tale is intriguing because of this discrepancy. The business released Q1 2026 results on April 22 that were impressive by historical standards. Revenue exceeded the $3.74 billion experts had predicted, coming in at $3.77 billion, up 22% year over year. Revenue from subscriptions was $3.67 billion, somewhat exceeding the FactSet estimate. The adjusted EPS of $0.97 was one penny higher than anticipated.

The full-year subscription guidance was increased by management to a range of $15.74 to $15.78 billion. They said that they had signed 16 deals totaling more than $5 million in new annual contract value, an increase of about 80% from the previous year, and that their existing remaining performance commitments had risen to $12.64 billion. Following the report, the stock dropped by about 18%. A number of Wall Street companies lowered their price goals.

This is more of an AI issue that has come to ServiceNow’s door than a ServiceNow issue. Following Anthropic’s announcement of new agentic AI capabilities in February, which caused the S&P 500 Software and Services Index to fall roughly 17% over the course of six trading sessions, software equities generally suffered. As AI agents begin performing tasks that previously required human licenses, traditional seat-based enterprise software—the entire paradigm that gave rise to businesses like ServiceNow and Salesforce—may be threatened, according to the bear case that investors began writing about.

ServiceNow has been openly discussing becoming a “AI control tower,” and the $2.85 billion acquisition of Moveworks in December 2025 was intended to hasten this change. However, “earning a software multiple again” and “explaining the pivot” are two distinct difficulties. The market isn’t clear which one ServiceNow is in at the moment.

The Q1 report also included some hard, smaller-bore figures that allude to the macro reality. Due to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, CFO Gina Mastantuono revealed a headwind of about 75 basis points from delayed closings of many significant on-premise agreements. In the midst of an otherwise strong quarter, that kind of information informed investors that even a company with this kind of pipeline might have its earnings season derailed by geopolitics.

Additionally, ServiceNow stated that its Now Assist AI portfolio is still on track to surpass $1 billion in annual contract value in 2026. This sounds huge, but keep in mind that the company is headed toward $30 billion or more in total annual revenue by 2030, as stated by management at its investor day and reaffirmed at the Knowledge 2026 conference in early May.

ServiceNow Stock

The discussion over NOW’s valuation has gotten nearly comical. The P/E is currently close to 53 on a trailing basis. It has fallen to about 21 on a forward basis, the lowest the stock has been on that metric in years. The fair value of Morningstar is $175, which is more than 90% greater than the present price. With a median price target close to $140, the Wall Street consensus of 54 analysts is a Strong Buy. The range, which ranges from $85 at the low end to $226 at the high end, tells you nearly everything about how divided the analyst community is.

After a lengthy tenure at SAP, McDermott took over as CEO in 2019. Over the past few months, he has told everyone who would listen that the company is at the center of the AI economy rather than being threatened by it. By sanctioning an additional $5 billion in buybacks in January and repurchasing around 20 million shares in Q1 alone—more than double all of 2025—the board has demonstrated its financial commitment to the message.

Here, it’s difficult to ignore the broader tone. For the most of the last five years, ServiceNow is the kind of business that you could just own and go on. It is currently at the center of one of the more challenging investment discussions of the day: whether AI agents are gradually outpacing corporate SaaS, or whether the platforms that are currently closest to the workflows will be the ones to profit from the AI revolution.

According to a recent Bloomberg story, the corporation intends to sell bonds for $4 billion, indicating that management is not cutting back on expenditures. As this develops, it seems as though the share price is doing something that the income statement isn’t—telling a tale of uncertainty that the statistics haven’t yet verified. Which interpretation of ServiceNow was appropriate may be determined over the following two or three quarters when Otto, the new enterprise AI assistant introduced at Knowledge 2026, expands its deployment.