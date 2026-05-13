FLEX Stock Just Tripled in a Year , The Spinoff Plan Could Be the Most Important Catalyst Yet

Contract manufacturers have an odd quality. Every day, the majority of people in the world pass by their product without ever noticing it. A startling proportion of it comes from Flex Ltd.’s factory floors, whether it’s the router on your shelf, the medical pump in a hospital, or the racks of equipment humming within a data center someplace in Virginia.

For twenty years, FLEX was the kind of ticker that lurked in the unglamorous corner of an investor’s portfolio, trading in the $20s or $30s, quietly profitable, and seldom discussed at cocktail parties. The same ticker is trading between $134 and $143.60 on Wednesday, May 13. The current 52-week range is $40.15 to $145.40. A person who had the stock a year ago is currently sitting on around a triple.

Category Details Company Flex Ltd. Ticker FLEX (Nasdaq) Current CEO Revathi Advaithi (will become CEO of SpinCo post-separation) Future CEO of Flex (post-spin) Michael Hartung Headquarters Austin, Texas Founded 1969 Current Price (May 13, 2026) ~$135 – $145 Intraday Range $134.00 – $143.60 52-Week Range $40.15 – $145.40 Market Cap ~$51B – $52B P/E Ratio ~60–62 Q4 FY2026 Revenue $7.48 billion (beat $6.95B consensus) Q4 FY2026 EPS $0.93 (beat $0.87 consensus) Spinoff Announced May 5, 2026 Target Spinoff Close Q1 calendar 2027 SpinCo Focus AI data center power, thermal management, critical digital infrastructure SpinCo Engineering & Manufacturing Centers 22 globally SpinCo FY2027 Growth Target 65% – 75% SpinCo FY2028 Growth Target 80%+ Recent Major Acquisition Electrical Power Products (EP²) — $1.1B cash deal Tax Treatment Spinoff intended to be tax-free to shareholders Analyst Consensus Strong Buy Average 12-Month Price Target ~$156.57

An announcement on May 5 served as the trigger that breached the dam. A plan to split Flex’s Cloud and Power Infrastructure division into a distinct, independent publicly traded business was unanimously approved by the board. The placeholder name “SpinCo,” which was used in the press release, is the type of corporate terminology that typically doesn’t cause a stock to rise 40% in a single day.

This one did. Following the announcement of the separation proposal and the release of fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results that significantly above Wall Street projections, FLEX saw a 40% increase on May 6. In contrast to projections of about $6.95 billion, revenue reached $7.48 billion. Six cents over the consensus, adjusted EPS came in at $0.93. By all accounts, the 5% increase on May 5 and the 40% increase on May 6 constituted a re-rating event.

There is no nuance in the strategic reasoning. Revathi Advaithi, the CEO of Flex since 2019, will take over as CEO of SpinCo. Flex will become a leaner, innovative manufacturing-focused company under Michael Hartung’s leadership. Allowing two very distinct growth profiles to trade with two very different multiples is the purpose of the separation.

With end-to-end power and thermal management solutions, a global presence of 22 engineering and production facilities, and a forecast of 65% to 75% revenue growth in fiscal 2027—accelerating to more than 80% in fiscal 2028—SpinCo is positioned squarely against the AI data center buildout. These growth figures are not typical of a maker of vital electrical infrastructure, but rather of a venture-stage software company. With modest to mid-single-digit growth and increasing margins, the remaining Flex business is positioned as the reliable cash generator and divided into Integrated Technology Solutions and Regulated Manufacturing Solutions.

This has an important backdrop. This month was not the start of Flex’s shift. Over the past seven years, Advaithi has gradually transformed the business from a large-scale contract producer of electronics into something more specialized and sophisticated. Flex expanded its line of engineered-to-order control and protection systems for utilities, power producers, and hyperscale data centers with the $1.1 billion all-cash acquisition of Electrical Power Products (EP²), which was completed earlier this year.

Standardizing on Universal Robots cobots and MiR autonomous mobile robots within Flex’s own factories, the expanded robotics relationship with Teradyne is the type of automation play that typically goes unnoticed in a news release but appears later in margin figures. The story of power, cooling, computation, and the dull industrial plumbing beneath the AI revolution suddenly makes sense when the new spinoff plan is added.

FLEX Stock

Naturally, in certain cases, the valuation has exceeded the fundamentals. FLEX is no longer the low-cost industrial play it once was, with a P/E of roughly 60 to 62. As profit-taking began, the stock fell down into the $134 to $143 region after briefly reaching an all-time high of $145.40. The consensus 12-month price target on Wall Street is close to $156.57, which suggests modest further gain rather than another moonshot based on present levels.

Although the discussion has changed, the analyst rating remains a Strong Buy. Investors are already debating whether the surviving Flex business should receive a re-rating of its own when the high-growth part is eliminated, and if the SpinCo trades at a software-style multiple when it lists or settles closer to a classic industrial value.

The similarities to other recent corporate spinoffs are difficult to ignore. One of the most closely watched AI infrastructure plays on the market is GE Vernova, the energy division that GE split out in 2024. Through 2025 and 2026, Vertiv, the data center power and cooling company that was split out years previously, operated virtually nonstop. The market is prepared to subsidize Flex’s attempt to write a comparable chapter, at least thus far.

Over the next eighteen months, it will be determined whether SpinCo’s aggressive growth targets survive the messy reality of building physical infrastructure at scale, whether the tax-free structure holds, and whether the spinoff actually closes in the first quarter of 2027 on the timeline management has laid out. For the time being, a ticker that was a silent wager on international supply chains for the majority of its existence has practically overnight transformed into a narrative about how the AI economy truly connects to the wall.