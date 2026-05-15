PLTR Share Price at $132 , How Palantir Went From AI Darling to Wall Street’s Biggest Question Mark

For the past three years, Palantir, which is trading under the ticker PLTR, has been precisely the type of stock that turns into a Rorschach test for the larger market. With a market capitalization of $320.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of $146.52, the current share price of $132.07 is within a 52-week range that spans from a low of $118.93 to a high of $207.52. To put it simply, that is a huge amount of time for a corporation whose core operations haven’t really altered all that much. The basics are mostly unchanged from a year ago. But the story has changed multiple times.

The overall tone was caught in Friday’s session. After opening at $129.69, shares rose to a daily high of $134.48, briefly fell to $129.46, and then ended at $132.07. The average daily volume of 51.34 million shares was much higher than the trading volume of 37.05 million shares. The difference between average and actual volume is instructive in and of itself. It implies that Palantir, one of the Nasdaq’s most traded stocks during the early 2025 AI surge, has cooled into something more reflective. There are still buyers. There are still sellers. It’s not as urgent on either side as it was when the stock was hitting new highs every other week.

Information Details Company Name Palantir Technologies, Inc. Ticker PLTR (Nasdaq) Current Price $132.07 Market Capitalization $320.62 billion Price-to-Earnings Ratio 146.52 Dividend Yield None 52-Week High $207.52 52-Week Low $118.93 Daily High (May 15, 2026) $134.48 Daily Low (May 15, 2026) $129.46 Open Price $129.69 Volume (Today) 37.05 million Average Daily Volume 51.34 million CEO Alexander Caedmon Karp Founded 2003 Headquarters Aventura, Florida Global Employees 4,429 Business Segments Commercial, Government Investor Relations Hub Palantir Investor Page

The decline from $207 to $132 is the kind of move that appears concerning on its own. It appears more like a typical correction in a market that has gradually been more cautious about AI-adjacent valuations as compared to the larger context of high-multiple software stocks. By most conventional measures, Palantir’s P/E ratio of 146 is costly. Additionally, it is much lower than it was when the company was trading above $200, which provides insight into how quickly earnings have contributed to price growth. The business has been making deliveries. Simply put, the market has determined that delivering at the multiple it was carrying is no longer sufficient.

The divided form of the company is what sets Palantir’s narrative apart. The business is divided into two sectors, government and commercial, each of which has a very distinct investor story and growth profile. The government sector has traditionally been the more stable, slower-growing side of the company, supported by long-standing contracts with the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. The recent stock-price excitement has been driven by the Commercial division, which has been expedited by the AIP product introduced in 2023. The stock reached its all-time highs thanks to enterprise clients signing six- and seven-figure yearly contracts to employ Palantir’s AI tools.

Palantir’s operational shortcomings are less of a factor in the pessimism surrounding the present pricing than the sustainability of the commercial growth pace. The question of whether the company can continue to attract commercial clients at the rate it did in 2024 and 2025 is one that institutional investors are debating more and more. The next stage of expansion will necessitate the kind of sophisticated sales work that other large-business software companies have spent decades developing, according to some experts who claim that the easy enterprise victories have already been booked. It appears that investors think Palantir can handle the task. Simply put, they are less inclined to faithfully pay a higher price for it.

Then there’s Palantir’s cultural component, which has always made it an outsider in the public corporate family. A few years ago, the company headquarters relocated from Denver to Aventura, Florida, partly as a statement about corporate culture and the expense of living. Longtime CEO and co-founder Alex Karp continues to be one of the more vocal leaders in American technology, ready to discuss the company’s national security efforts and take political stances in ways that most software CEOs studiously avoid.

PLTR Share Price

A fervent retail investor base has been drawn to this outspokenness, but it has also alienated some institutional purchasers who prefer their software CEOs to be more subdued. As a result, Palantir has a unique shareholder combination. More Robinhood, less Vanguard. More passionate individual investors, less BlackRock.

The stock has lately tested this level without breaching, therefore the 52-week low of $118.93 is noteworthy. Repeated visits to a range’s lower bound typically indicate that institutional buyers are prepared to intervene at those prices, even if they are not keen to push the stock higher. The Commercial growth story and the Government segment’s performance in the face of an exceptionally hectic U.S. national security environment will be key factors in determining if that floor holds through the next two earnings reports. The Department of Defense’s rapid deployment of AI-enabled command and control systems is the kind of macro tailwind that is significant over a five-year period but does not appear in any one quarter’s data.

The difference between what the company is actually accomplishing and what the stock is being asked to price in is what gives the current PLTR share price its unique character. The revenue is increasing. There has been a significant improvement in free cash flow. Both segments now have a larger customer base. Nevertheless, the stock is far from its highest at $132, and the valuation has significantly decreased from the peak even though it is still high. Long-term investors believe that the market is just demanding the company to prove itself once more, as the AI cycle’s heat is no longer working for them.