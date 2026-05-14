STX Stock Has Climbed From $103 to $820 in a Year , Here’s the Quiet Reason Wall Street Missed It

When you pull up a certain type of stock chart for the first time, it almost appears to be a printing error. One among them at the moment is STX. The shares were trading at $103.73 a year ago. The identical shares are trading at $820.00 on Thursday, May 14, 2026, with a session range of $795.01 to $831.99 and a market capitalization of $183.27 billion.

Earlier this week, the 52-week high of $841.31 was achieved. To put it simply, everybody who has owned Seagate stock for the last 12 months has seen their holdings increase by about eight times. That is a rather unexpected result for a company that was, until recently, widely regarded as a legacy hardware manufacturer living in the shadow of solid-state drives.

Category Details Company Seagate Technology Holdings plc Ticker STX (Nasdaq) CEO William David “Dave” Mosley Founded 1978 Headquarters Dublin, Ireland (registered); Fremont, California / Singapore (operations) Employees ~30,000 Core Products Enterprise nearline HDDs, SSDs, hybrid drives, Mozaic HAMR platform, Lyve edge-to-cloud platform Current Price (May 14, 2026) $820.00 (high $831.99 / low $795.01) 52-Week Range $103.73 – $841.31 Open Price $829.59 YTD Performance ~+147% (some sources cite +166%) 1-Year Total Return ~+670% (a roughly eight-fold move from the 52-week low) 30-Day Return +63.5% Market Cap $183.27 billion P/E Ratio 76.77 Forward P/E 23–34x (depending on FY27 estimate) Dividend Yield 0.36% Recent Quarterly Dividend $0.74 (ex-date June 24, 2026; payable July 7, 2026) Fiscal Q3 2026 Revenue $3.11 billion (+44% YoY) Fiscal Q3 2026 EPS (GAAP / non-GAAP) $3.39 GAAP / $4.10 non-GAAP Fiscal Q3 2026 Net Income $748 million Fiscal Q3 2026 Operating Margin (non-GAAP) 37.5% Free Cash Flow Nearly $1 billion (Q3 alone) Q4 2026 EPS Guidance ~$5.00 (26% above consensus) FY26 EPS Tracking ~$14 Forward Visibility Nearline capacity sold out through calendar 2027 Analyst Median Price Target $771 (range: $545 – $1,000) Notable Competitor Western Digital (WDC) Volume (today) 2.51M (vs. avg. 5.41M) Notable 2026 Catalyst Mozaic 4+ HAMR commercialization tied to hyperscaler AI buildouts

The aspect of the story that merits attention is what changed. Hard disk drives, a spinning-platter mass storage technology that most consumers haven’t considered since their last desktop computer purchase, are manufactured by Seagate. The whole HDD industry has been portrayed in obituary terms for the most of the last ten years. SSDs were becoming more affordable. The market was being devoured by flash memory. As a result, Seagate’s stock largely drifted. The storage business did not truly anticipate the arrival of artificial intelligence. Massive amounts of data are generated during the training of a large language model.

Storage at a scale where cost per terabyte still counts more than raw access speed is necessary to serve it across hyperscale data centers. Suddenly, spinning disks—especially Seagate’s extremely high-capacity nearline drives—became the most affordable means to store the enormous volume of data that the AI economy is generating. The most affordable solution to the most recent issue was the legacy product.

Even by 2026 standards, the financials supporting the stock increase are impressive. Revenue for Fiscal Q3 2026 was $3.11 billion, up 44% from the previous year, according to reports released on April 28. At $748 million, net income more than doubled from the previous year. 37.5% was the non-GAAP operating margin. For the quarter alone, free cash flow was somewhat less than $1 billion.

During the results call, CEO Dave Mosley and CFO Gianluca Romano guided Q4 2026 EPS to about $5.00, which was roughly 26% higher than the Wall Street average. The full fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS is currently on course to reach roughly $14. The corporation exceeded its own long-term goals with the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and margin expansion.

However, the figures don’t show the line that has drawn the interest of seasoned investors. The language contains it. Seagate’s nearline storage capacity is nearly entirely allotted until 2027 under build-to-order contracts that lock in both configuration and cost, according to management’s public confirmation. In a hardware industry where inventory gluts have traditionally defined the cycle, that level of forward visibility—eighteen to twenty months of demand effectively booked—is remarkable.

The core of the demand is Seagate’s heat-assisted magnetic recording technology, the Mozaic HAMR platform. To ensure capacity, hyperscalers like Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have been securing multi-year contracts. Large data centers now account for almost 80% of Seagate’s sales. For now, the PC and traditional retail businesses are almost unimportant.

As expected, the valuation discussion has gotten nasty. STX is currently trading at a trailing P/E of 76.77, which may seem high, but keep in mind that the forward P/E for fiscal 2027 is closer to 23x due to the earnings’ rapid compounding. Although some banks have made large upward revisions to their analyst price targets, the median consensus estimate of $771 is actually lower than the current share price of $820. There is a large range. $1,000 is the highest goal. $545 is the lowest.

STX Stock

You can learn something significant from that spread of almost two to one. There is disagreement among professionals over whether STX has overshot or is at a fair valuation. The possibility that hyperscaler capital investment peaks in late fiscal 2026 or 2027, following which excess capacity could put pressure on prices and margins, is still raised by certain analysts. A recent Sell recommendation was given by a Seeking Alpha contributor who said that current prices already account for peak earnings forecasts.

There are more details that complicate matters. On May 4 and 5, a number of Seagate executives allegedly carried out insider transactions that were prearranged but nevertheless fell awkwardly into the rally. Although the company’s debt-to-equity ratio is high enough to cause concern—some sources report levels as high as 7.63—it is less concerning than it would otherwise be due to its robust cash flow profile.

The announcement that Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon, who has been on the board since 2011, will retire in October 2026 adds another layer of upheaval to the governance in a year when consistency in leadership should normally be a helpful stabilizing factor. With the next quarterly payment of $0.74 scheduled for July 7, the dividend yield of 0.36% is practically symbolic. The narrative of STX is not one of dividends.

The larger cultural moment is difficult to ignore. Shorting hard drives and purchasing NAND has been the savvy storage trade for the most of the last ten years. Purchasing chip designers was a wise investment in AI infrastructure. In 2026, STX subtly showed that when a legacy hardware company’s product becomes indispensable to a new computing era, it can be repriced virtually overnight.

The company’s primary rival, Western Digital, has experienced a similar run, but Seagate has an exceptionally clear story thanks to its lead in HAMR commercialization. Sandisk has also been relocating. The semiconductor industry as a whole, which includes companies like Micron and Nvidia in discussions about AI memory and computation, is regarded as the most significant sector of the US economy. Storage is a late but loud addition to that list.