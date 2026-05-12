The $200 Billion Wealth Destruction of Q1 2026 and the Stocks That Are Still Standing

The first quarter ended with a gradual loss of conviction rather than a single dramatic morning, as bad quarters often do. The screens appeared worn out by the end of March. Somewhere along the way, about $200 billion in paper wealth had quietly vanished from global equity markets, software names that had carried portfolios for the better part of three years were down hard, and oil was acting like it only does during appropriate crises. That figure might be an understatement. Wealth destruction is always difficult to quantify, and when bond yields increase concurrently, the harm compounds in ways that most regular investors are never fully aware of.

It felt almost normal in January and February. Traders were penciling in more rate cuts, inflation prints were declining, and the AI trade—bruised but alive—still had its supporters. There was even a period of time when the price of gold surpassed $5,000 per ounce for the first time, which struck me as the kind of detail that people will recall in the future, similar to how they recall their location when Lehman collapsed. The United States then invaded Iran on the final day of February. The markets were forced to price in something closer to 1979 after weeks of pricing in a goldilocks scenario.

Q1 2026 Market Snapshot Details Reporting Period January 1 – March 31, 2026 Broad Global Equity Return –3.3% (local currency, average) Worst Hit “Magnificent 7” Name Microsoft, down 23.3% Best Performing Major Sector Consumer Staples, up roughly 9.7% Crude Oil Move +76.6% over the quarter Trigger Event U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran; closure of Strait of Hormuz Bond Market Reaction Treasury yields rose on renewed inflation fears Central Bank Pivot RBA hiked twice; Fed expectations swung from cuts to possible hikes Standout Defensive Theme Global listed infrastructure, +8.4% Geographic Outperformer United Kingdom (energy-heavy index), +4.1%

The dull stocks profited in the interim. The average gain for consumer staples was 9.7%. Infrastructure on the list increased by 8.4%. While the S&P fell, the UK market, which was skewed toward miners and oil majors that hardly any growth investor wanted to own two years ago, returned 4.1%. Despite a brutal March, Japan’s Nikkei managed a positive quarter thanks in part to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory and what investors seem to think will be a more aggressive fiscal stance. There’s a feeling that the long period of US large-cap dominance is actually cracking rather than just wobbling, though it’s still unclear if this will last.

The more difficult question lies beneath it all. Europe was forced to reconsider its energy supply due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Everyone else is now being forced to reconsider their own due to the Iranian conflict. With President Trump advocating for an additional $200 billion in U.S. defense funding on top of the current baseline, defense budgets are rising, and money is pouring into uranium, vital minerals, and agricultural inputs in ways it wasn’t a year ago. A ceasefire that no one can predict will be a major factor in determining whether that becomes the enduring story of 2026 or just another quarter’s headline. For the time being, the remaining stocks have one quiet characteristic in common: they produce necessities for people when the world ceases to be courteous. It used to sound outdated. It sounded like strategy this quarter.