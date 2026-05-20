The Anthropic IPO Date Mystery: What October 2026 Could Really Mean

When you scroll through the financial press these days, the first thing you notice is how frequently Anthropic is mentioned without anyone really knowing when it will list. ANTH.PVT is the ticker. Like a public stock that failed to show up for its own debut, it blinks on Forge’s private-market page. It was at about $264.57 per share as of mid-May, a figure that came from secondary trades between funds, employees, and anybody else who could get in the door rather than from a Nasdaq screen. It’s the most peculiar type of price discovery—half rumor, half receipt.

Unfortunately, there is no official response to the question of when Anthropic goes public. Although October 22, 2026, is listed as a planned date in TradingView, it feels more like a placeholder than a filing. In February, Investing.com was more cautious, pointing out that although the company hasn’t confirmed anything, it is generally thought to be getting ready for an IPO. The goal was stated as “by early 2026” in Reuters-tier reporting from the Financial Times months ago, and that window has already moved. In April, Axios presented the scenario as Anthropic and OpenAI competing to be the first to emerge, each seemingly hoping the other would blink.

Reading all of this gives me the impression that the IPO is real, but the date is actually up in the air. Businesses this size don’t just walk into the bell on a Tuesday. In order to break the ice, they wait for windows, the weather, or another listing. It’s possible that the other listing already occurred. When Cerebras went public on May 14, 2026, its stock fell nearly 70% in its first day of trading, bringing its market capitalization to about $95 billion. Since Uber’s 2019 IPO, it was the biggest tech IPO in the US. Late-stage bankers print and gaze at the picture from that morning, which shows Andrew Feldman in a suit with the Nasdaq screens behind him.

What came next was more of a recalibration than a celebration. Sam Lessin of Slow Ventures was quoted by CNBC with a statement that has stuck with me: “It’s very hard to care about anything other than the three-trillion-dollar potential IPOs that theoretically arrive in the next year.” He was referring to Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX. According to reports, SpaceX is almost ready to submit its prospectus. The other two are in a circle. A different Yahoo Finance article from a few days ago claims that Anthropic is being valued in the shadow market at levels that are close to trillion-dollar territory. Depending on the buyer and the day, this may already be the case.

It hasn’t been easy. Following Anthropic’s expansion of its ban on pre-IPO share sales, which tightened a tap that had been subtly flowing through secondary venues, TipRanks reported a slight panic among current investors. The headline read, “Are we screwed?” The anxiety is probably an overreaction, but it shows that people are sitting on unrealized paper gains, and the longer the IPO drags on, the more those gains feel like a sentence that has been postponed.

Anthropic ipo date

As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore how the AI darlings’ mood differs from everyone else’s. Haves and have-nots, according to Jai Das of Sapphire Ventures. The AI labs are snatching up the available oxygen while SaaS companies stuck in the pipeline watch. The market as a whole is in “pragmatic preparation,” according to Lise Buyer, owner of the IPO advisory firm Class V Group. This term sounds both patient and worn out.

The truth is that Anthropic will likely list in late 2026 or early 2027, depending on SpaceX, macro conditions, and whether OpenAI moves first. The October date from TradingView is a good estimate. It’s not true. The company currently operates on a private ticker that functions similarly to a public one; this is a minor architectural detail of a market that is growing impatient to learn Anthropic’s true value.