The Business Case for ESG Assurance

1. ESG assurance is becoming a boardroom issue

For years, ESG reporting sat slightly apart from the core business. It was important, but often treated as a communications exercise: a sustainability report, a few headline targets, and numbers that rarely received the same scrutiny as financial data.

That is changing quickly. Regulation, investor pressure and reputational risk are forcing companies to treat sustainability information as business-critical. Several business leaders are already building around this shift. ESG assurance expert, Scott Lane, is helping organisations navigate independent verification of sustainability data, while Charles Assaf, co-founder and CEO of Novisto, and Paul Holland, Head of ESG and Sustainability Services at Grant Thornton UK, are also operating in the growing market for credible, audit-ready ESG information.

The timing matters. Even as the EU considers simplifying parts of its sustainability reporting regime, the direction of travel is clear: ESG claims are moving from voluntary narrative to verified corporate disclosure.

2. Assurance makes ESG data usable

The first business case for ESG assurance is simple: companies cannot manage what they cannot trust.

Most large organisations now collect sustainability data from finance, procurement, HR, operations, legal and supply chains. That makes the data messy by default. Carbon figures may sit in one system, supplier information in another, workforce data in a third, and board-level risk assumptions somewhere else entirely.

That is why ESG assurance is increasingly about systems, not just statements. Novisto’s recent growth is a useful example. The company raised fresh funding for software that helps businesses collect, manage and report ESG data, with Assaf describing the platform as an “accounting-like” system of record for sustainability information.

That phrase captures the shift. ESG data is no longer a one-off annual exercise. The strongest companies are building infrastructure to make it repeatable, comparable and reliable.

3. It reduces regulatory risk

The second business case is resilience. ESG regulation is changing quickly, and that uncertainty is precisely why companies need stronger assurance processes.

The EU is revising parts of its sustainability reporting framework, ISSB standards are gaining traction internationally, and the UK has been consulting on oversight for sustainability assurance providers. For boards, this creates a practical problem. Waiting for perfect regulatory clarity is tempting, but risky. By the time requirements settle, companies that have not invested in reliable data systems may find themselves scrambling.

This is where advisers such as Paul Holland and Grant Thornton’s ESG team are relevant. Their work reflects a broader market need: companies want to identify weak points in sustainability information before they become reporting failures.

In other words, assurance is not just about passing an external check. It is about avoiding the panic that comes when a business discovers, too late, that its ESG numbers do not stand up.

4. It protects companies from greenwashing claims

The third business case is trust. ESG has become politically contested, commercially sensitive and legally risky. Companies that overstate progress, rely on weak data, or make vague sustainability claims are increasingly exposed.

That does not mean businesses should stop talking about sustainability. It means they need to make sure their claims are backed by evidence. This is where Scott Lane’s view is especially useful: good assurance looks beyond the headline numbers and tests the processes, controls and assumptions behind them. The point is not simply whether a company can publish a figure. It is whether that figure can survive scrutiny.

That distinction matters because stakeholders are becoming more sceptical. Investors, regulators, employees and customers want to know whether climate targets are credible, whether supplier claims are checked, and whether social impact data is more than a spreadsheet exercise.

Independent assurance helps close that trust gap.

5. It creates a competitive advantage

The final business case is commercial. ESG assurance is often framed as defensive: a way to avoid regulatory problems, reputational damage or investor criticism. But it can also be a source of advantage.

Companies with reliable sustainability data are better placed to win procurement processes, respond to investor due diligence, access capital, manage supply-chain risk and make operational improvements. They can answer harder questions faster. They can compare performance across business units. They can spot weaknesses before competitors do.

That is why many serious companies are still preparing for tougher reporting standards, even where regulation is shifting. They recognise that trusted sustainability data is becoming part of how modern businesses are valued and judged.

The business case for ESG assurance, then, is not only about compliance. It is about credibility, control and competitiveness. The companies that treat it as a box-ticking exercise will struggle. The companies that treat it as business infrastructure will be much better prepared for what comes next.