The IMF Just Said the Iran War Has ‘Halted’ Global Economic Momentum. Here Are the Three Scenarios From Here

When the news is truly bad, economists tend to use a specific vocabulary that is quiet rather than loud. In a blog post written by chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the International Monetary Fund used the word “halted” last month, and it hit harder than any headline figure. The world had been moving more quickly. Financial markets felt almost joyful, trade frictions were decreasing, and productivity was rising thanks to tech investment. A year that was supposed to be quietly good turned into something completely different when the strikes on Iran started and the Strait of Hormuz practically closed.

Global growth was reduced from 3.3% in January to 3.1% in the IMF’s updated World Economic Outlook for 2026. That’s a minor edit on paper. In actuality, it conceals the report’s three-act narrative. The baseline assumes that the worst of the shock has already passed through the system, that the war is short-lived, and that oil prices return to where futures markets anticipate them. In this version, the world recoils after flinching. Additionally, practically everything is needed for this version to proceed.

The majority of trading desk analysts have been silently modeling the second scenario for weeks. Central banks are caught between an unavoidable inflation issue and an unfixable growth issue as oil spikes more sharply and remains high. Growth drops to 2.5%. The rate of inflation increases to 5.4%. Technically speaking, it’s not a recession, but that won’t really matter to households that are already exhausted from the previous energy shock in 2022. Walking through any European capital this spring gives the impression that people are fed up with being told that things are just “challenging.”

The third scenario, which Gourinchas described with a level of restraint that betrays genuine concern, comes next. Infrastructure related to energy is harmed. The disruptions continue until 2027. Inflation surpasses 6%, global growth stumbles at 2%, and ripple effects begin to appear in areas that the initial forecast never took into consideration. fertilizer that passes through the Strait. Helium is used to make semiconductors. The tiny, nearly undetectable inputs that go unnoticed until they stop reaching the factory gate.

Strangely, the U.S. emerges from this as the strongest of the major economies, with growth remaining at 2.3%. Being a net exporter of energy is beneficial. However, the employment picture has deteriorated, the labor force is contracting, and inflation is at 3.2%, which is significantly higher than what the Federal Reserve desires. The resilience of Americans may actually exist. It might also be the type of strength that appears impressive until it doesn’t.

The IMF Just Said the Iran War Has ‘Halted’ Global Economic Momentum. Here Are the Three Scenarios From Here

The nations that consistently lose first are those with the smallest margin. Pakistan, which imports 81% of its fuel from the Gulf, is preparing for tighter belts and slower growth. The prospects for Sub-Saharan Africa were drastically reduced. Europe is grinding along at 1.1% after being battered by natural gas prices once more. The quiet beneficiary is, of all places, Russia, an energy exporter who watches prices rise while the rest of the continent suffers. There is a peculiar sense of humor in history.

The world’s shock absorbers are now thinner, which is what sets this moment apart from 2022 and what Gourinchas keeps hinting at without quite stating. There is more debt. There is less patience in politics. The resources that were effective in the past—coordinated stimulus, energy substitution, and fiscal generosity—are less accessible. It’s difficult to ignore how frequently the word “test” is used in IMF terminology. Gourinchas wrote that the world economy is up against another challenge. It’s a cautious, almost gentle phrase. It may also be an understatement.