The Space Economy Soars, The Multi-Billion Dollar Rush to Mine Asteroids and Build Lunar Bases
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The Space Economy Soars: The Multi-Billion Dollar Rush to Mine Asteroids and Build Lunar Bases

News Team
News Team
12 May 2026 3 Min Read
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A mining executive made a statement that stuck with me last spring at a panel I only partially attended from the back of a Houston hotel ballroom. He was discussing the moon in a straightforward manner, akin to a map problem, much like his grandfather might have discussed the Pilbara. No language with starry eyes. Just logistics, rock, and water. To be honest, it was the most persuasive statement made about space this year.

The figures that are currently circulating in the industry are nearly absurd. The global space economy reached approximately $613 billion in 2024, up nearly 8% year over year, with the commercial sector accounting for nearly 80% of that. McKinsey’s analysts predict that the sector will reach approximately $1.8 trillion by 2035. Investors continue to circle that final number in red. The days of NASA, the Pentagon, and a few contractors being involved in space exploration are quietly coming to an end. It’s being replaced by something messier and more intriguing.

The Space Economy: Quick Facts (2026)Details
Projected Market Size by 2035$1.8 trillion globally
Current Global Space Economy (2024)$613 billion, up nearly 8% year-over-year
Space Mining Market by 2035$20 billion (projected)
Key Resources TargetedWater ice, rare earth metals, helium-3, platinum-group metals
Leading Public ProgramNASA’s Artemis lunar mission
First Commercial Lunar Mining ContractsAwarded by NASA in 2020 to four firms
Notable Private PlayersPlanetary Resources (former), AstroForge, Deep Space Industries, Shackleton Energy
Pioneering Legal FrameworksUnited States (2015), Luxembourg (2017), UAE
Equipment Needed for Lunar Water Extraction~20 tons delivered to surface
Estimated Cost per Ton (Starship best-case)~$10 million

The story that appears on magazine covers is the one about asteroid mining. It is simple to understand why. Trillions of dollars in rare earths, nickel, platinum, and water—all of which are located somewhere between Mars and Jupiter—or, more practically, in the population of near-Earth objects that we continue to find. Former Deep Space Industries employee Grant Bonin once made the amusing comment that humanity is “threatened by giant piles of money.” It’s also a little deceptive. Because the smart money, the patient money, the dull money, is increasingly focusing on the moon while asteroids dominate the news.

There’s a rationale. Three days remain until the moon appears. Months are asteroids. You can repeat when something breaks on the lunar surface. A probe cannot be iterated halfway to Bennu. The concept of a permanent lunar presence has been solidified by NASA’s Artemis program, and several commercial landers made it to the surface in 2025, some with grace and others with less. There is no longer any curiosity about the water ice that sits in those permanently shadowed craters at the south pole. It’s inventory. When you separate it into hydrogen and oxygen, you have rocket fuel, which means refueling depots, which lowers the cost of everything downstream, including deep-space cargo, Mars missions, and the entire architecture.

The Space Economy Soars, The Multi-Billion Dollar Rush to Mine Asteroids and Build Lunar Bases
The Space Economy Soars, The Multi-Billion Dollar Rush to Mine Asteroids and Build Lunar Bases

Observing the industry from the outside, I’m struck by how much of this looks like a slow handoff between two cultures that have ignored one another for decades. People in space are familiar with how to get there. When you get there, the miners know what to do. In Western Australia, Rio Tinto currently operates 200-ton autonomous trucks from control rooms located 1,500 kilometers away. That pitch deck isn’t lunar. Tuesday is that day. It’s difficult to avoid the suspicion that businesses that the majority of space enthusiasts are unaware of will make the first real money on the moon.

Strange locations are being used to construct the legal scaffolding. In 2015, the US passed a law pertaining to space resources. In order to entice businesses, Luxembourg followed in 2017 with a fund of about €200 million. The United Arab Emirates has its own system. China views the entire issue as part of its national strategy. Everyone is aware that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which was drafted when the moon was still a Cold War prop, doesn’t really address any of this.

There is a voice in the room that is worth keeping skeptical. Robert Sparrow, an Australian ethicist, once remarked that the desire to mine asteroids feels haughty because of our neglect of Earth. He’s not incorrect. Overall, this planet’s history of resource rushes is not a happy one. It’s genuinely unclear if the next one, which takes place three days from now on a body with no atmosphere and no witnesses, will unfold differently. It’s obvious that it will happen. The kettles are boiling right now.

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The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

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