Bitcoin Just Fell Below $68,000. Here Are the Four Bearish Signals Nobody Is Talking About.

This week, Bitcoin fell below $68,000 once more, and the atmosphere at trading desks was more one of resignation than panic. The kind of silence you see in a casino at four in the morning when the dealers are just counting chips and the boisterous table has left. The usual cast of analysts has gathered to debate whether this is a healthy shakeout or the early stages of something worse as prices have been declining for weeks. The majority of the more prominent voices concentrated on the obvious issues, such as ETF withdrawals, Trump’s most recent remarks regarding Iran, and the general risk-off sentiment in international markets. However, the more intriguing signals—the ones that truly matter for the future—have received virtually no attention.

The first is the negative gamma zone, which is located slightly below $68,000. The unglamorous plumbers of the derivatives industry, options dealers, are now forced to sell into weakness rather than buy. An orderly decline can become more rapid and cruel due to a structural peculiarity. The setup hasn’t unwound since Glassnode reported it earlier this month. There’s a feeling that traders who solely focus on the spot chart are overlooking the trapdoor mechanics that lie beneath it.

Bitcoin Snapshot — November 2026 Details Asset Bitcoin (BTC) Current Price Range Below $68,000 All-Time High (2025) Approximately $126,000 Drawdown from Peak Around 46% 200-Week Moving Average Roughly $57,926 Major ETF Outflows (recent week) $1.33 billion Average Spot ETF Buyer Entry ~$90,000 Polymarket Sub-$50K Probability Around 64% Long-Term Holder Cost Cluster $68,000–$70,000 zone Key Reference Source CoinDesk Markets

The liquidation heatmap’s current state is the second signal. Before the air pocket opens up toward the high $60,000s, liquidity drastically thins out below $70,000, with only a small cluster of resting orders. That’s a courteous way of saying that if it slips, there isn’t much to catch the price. Anyone who has observed bitcoin trade through these gaps over the years is aware of the pattern: prices sprint through thin liquidity rather than drifting.

Bitcoin Just Fell Below $68,000. Here Are the Four Bearish Signals Nobody Is Talking About.

The quiet repositioning on Polymarket is the fourth signal that hardly anyone is talking about. Contracts linked to bitcoin’s 2026 results have drastically shifted toward lower strikes, with prices at or below $65,000 currently bearing the most weight. While six-figure expectations have fallen from where they were in January, odds for the mid-$50,000s have increased recently. Although they are not oracles, prediction markets have a tendency to gauge crowd sentiment more quickly than sell-side notes.

Nothing is guaranteed by any of this. Bitcoin has a long history of humiliating those who overconfidently predict its future. In every prior cycle, the 200-week moving average, which is currently hovering around $57,926, has served as a floor. Some longtime holders are quietly building positions in the high $60,000s, as they always do, with that patient, slightly smug air of people who have seen this movie. Grayscale is openly optimistic about a new all-time high in the first half of next year, while Standard Chartered continues to anticipate a recovery toward $100,000 by year’s end. The bulls are still there, but they’re quieter.

However, the combination of underwater ETF buyers, thin liquidity, negative gamma, and fluctuating prediction-market odds does not indicate that the market is about to rebound. It sounds like someone is getting ready for another leg down, the kind that typically happens in the middle of a quiet Wednesday afternoon when no one is around.