Alphabet Capital Raise Upsized to $84.75bn: Should You Buy GOOGL?

Alphabet’s capital raise has been upsized to $84.75 billion, according to a priced filing submitted to the SEC on 2 June 2026, surpassing the $80 billion figure that circulated when the deal was first announced. Alphabet’s Class A shares (GOOGL) fell 3.9% on the day the raise was disclosed, a reaction that reflected both the dilution mechanics and the scale of the policy reversal involved.

What the Alphabet Capital Raise Actually Involves

The structure splits into four components. The underwritten stock offering, covering Class A Common Stock and Class C Capital Stock, was upsized to $18 billion from a previously announced $15 billion. The depositary share offerings were upsized to $16.75 billion from $15 billion. A $10 billion private placement goes directly to Berkshire Hathaway. The remaining $40 billion comes through an at-the-market (ATM) programme beginning in Q3 2026. Those four components sum to $84.75 billion.

Pricing for the stock offering was set at $355.1982 per Class A share and $351.8018 per Class C share, each tranche covering 25,459,689 shares, with the stock offering expected to close on 4 June 2026. That represented a discount of roughly 7% to the 29 May 2026 closing prices of $380.34 (Class A) and $376.43 (Class C), as disclosed in Alphabet’s ATM programme prospectus.

Net proceeds from the stock offering are approximately $17.8 billion and from the depositary share offerings approximately $16.6 billion, both figures assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment options. Underwriting discounts and offering expenses across both underwritten components total approximately $12 million, according to the priced filing.

The depositary shares are more unusual. Each depositary share represents a 1/20th interest in a share of newly issued 6.25% mandatory convertible preferred stock, priced at $50 per depositary share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per underlying preferred share. Dividends accrue quarterly from August 2026. Unless converted earlier, each preferred share converts automatically on or around 15 May 2029 into between 2.2520 and 2.8160 Class A shares (Series A) or between 2.2740 and 2.8420 Class C shares (Series B). Alphabet intends to list the depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols GOOGM and GOOGN.

To limit dilution from the preferred conversion, Alphabet entered into capped call transactions. The cap price on the Series A capped calls is $532.6704 per Class A share, and $527.7974 per Class C share for Series B, in each case representing a 50% premium over the respective offering price. Each series of capped calls cost approximately $439.7 million, to be funded from the net proceeds of the corresponding depositary share offering.

The Berkshire Placement and ATM Mechanics

The $10 billion Berkshire Hathaway placement is structured as 14,212,035 Class A shares at approximately $351.81 each and 14,359,656 Class C shares at approximately $348.20 each, with Alphabet granting Berkshire certain registration rights. Berkshire had already been building its Alphabet position aggressively: it bought nearly 18 million shares in Q3 2025, then more than tripled its holding to approximately 58 million shares in Q1 2026, giving it a stake of roughly $17 billion as of 31 March 2026, according to Business Insider. The private placement deepens what is already a substantial conviction position under Greg Abel, who took over as Berkshire’s chief executive at the start of 2026.

The ATM programme is where the mechanics become instructive. Alphabet’s proposed offering document explains that approximately $30 billion of the ATM proceeds will be used to meet its 2026 tax obligations on employee equity award vesting. The model mimics a sell-to-cover structure: shares are delivered to employees net of taxes, Alphabet settles the tax liability from corporate cash, then issues stock via the ATM for equivalent proceeds. Only proceeds above the tax obligations would flow to general corporate purposes.

The Business Case Behind the Alphabet Capital Raise

‘Alphabet is reversing its long-held capital allocation policy of buying back shares and issuing $80 billion in equity,’ said Michael Field, chief equity analyst at Morningstar. The scale of the spend underpins why. Alphabet generated $174 billion in operating cash flow in the 12 months to 31 March 2026, yet has also raised over $85 billion in debt across six currencies over the past year, bringing its total debt balance to over $100 billion. Public equity, as Field observed, is ‘the cheapest source [of cash] available, particularly in a rising interest rate environment.’

The operational numbers support the urgency. In Q1 2026, revenue grew 22% year-on-year to $110 billion. Google Cloud grew 63% year-on-year, with its backlog nearly doubling quarter-on-quarter to more than $460 billion, of which approximately 50% is expected to be recognised as revenue within the next 24 months. Alphabet’s 2026 capital expenditure forecast stands at $180-190 billion, revised upward from the $175-185 billion range flagged earlier in the year, and the company has already signalled that 2027 capital expenditures will increase further.

At $4.4 trillion market capitalisation, the $84.75 billion raise represents less than 2% dilution in aggregate. How that lands with shareholders depends partly on whether the AI spending it funds delivers returns on the timeline the market is currently pricing in.

Where Alphabet Sits in the Mag 7 Valuation Table

As of 2 June 2026, GOOGL traded at a forward price/earnings ratio of 26.7, placing it squarely in the middle of the Magnificent Seven on valuation.

Company Forward P/E (2 June 2026) Meta 19.1 Microsoft 23.7 Nvidia 25.5 Alphabet 26.7 Amazon 31.2 Apple 32.1 Tesla 200.0

Source: Yahoo Finance

That relative positioning does not make Alphabet cheap in any absolute sense. The whole cohort is priced for a future in which AI spending translates into durable earnings growth. Should adoption rates disappoint or capital costs rise further, the group re-rates together. Alphabet’s advantage is that its full technology stack (from Tensor Processing Units through to Gemini models and Google Search’s consumer reach) gives it multiple vectors through which to monetise AI infrastructure.

The next test is whether the preferred dividends, the ATM issuance cadence, and the capex ramp through 2027 are absorbed without a further leg down in the share price. The capped call structure caps dilution at $532.6704 per Class A share, which gives a rough sense of where Alphabet’s own bankers see the upside ceiling from the current offering price over the next three years.